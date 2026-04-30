Holland America Line Charts Six Continents and Rare and Renowned Ports in 2028 Grand Voyages

Volendam to circumnavigate the globe with deep exploration of New Zealand, Africa, Antarctica and an at-sea crossing of the world's most storied coordinate

SEATTLE, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line today announced itineraries for its two 2028 Grand Voyages, thoughtfully designed journeys shaped by years of guest feedback and a shared appetite for discovery measured not in days, but in continents crossed and time well spent ashore. Travelers can choose between a sweeping 129-day circumnavigation of the globe aboard the 2028 Grand World Voyage or a 90-day deep dive into Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific on the Grand Australia & New Zealand Voyage. Holland America Line President Beth Bodensteiner shared the news today with guests aboard the 2026 Grand World Voyage.

Both 2028 Grand Voyages are anchored by ambitious, bucket-list experiences. On the Grand World Voyage, that means a full Antarctic Experience and an immersive sweep through South America, including scenic cruising through the Chilean Fjords, Glacier Alley and the Beagle Channel. The voyage also contains a call at Easter Island and a sail-past of Null Island, where the Prime Meridian and the Equator intersect at 0°N, 0°E. On the Grand Australia & New Zealand Voyage, it means rare access to the remote, seldom-visited shores of Western Australia that appear on few cruise itineraries—all without stepping on an international flight. Both voyages include a call at Bora Bora, making 2028 the first time Holland America Line has sent both Grand Voyages to the crown jewel of the South Pacific in a single season.

"What makes our Grand Voyage itineraries special is the opportunity to experience destinations more fully while visiting rare Mariners' Collection ports exclusive to these cruises," said Bodensteiner. "In direct response to our guests, the 2028 Grand Voyages are anchored by truly unforgettable moments, from exploring Antarctica and crossing the globe on the Grand World Voyage to sailing past Null Island, where the Prime Meridian and the Equator meet at zero, and calling at legendary destinations like Easter Island and Bora Bora."

The 2028 Grand Voyages sail aboard Volendam and Zaandam, ships renowned for their ability to reach ports that larger vessels cannot—intimate enough to dock in remote harbors, spacious enough to feel like home for several months.

The 2028 Grand World Voyage departs Jan. 4 roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The 2028 Grand Australia & New Zealand Voyage departs Jan. 30 roundtrip from San Diego, California. Travelers interested in either voyage can call Holland America Line's World Cruise Reservations Desk or contact their travel advisor today to place a deposited Future Cruise Request and receive priority booking confirmation before either voyage opens to the general public.

2028 Grand World Voyage Highlights — Volendam

129-day voyage; sails roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, departing Jan. 4, 2028.

Departs south through the Caribbean and along the eastern coast of South America en route to Antarctica. The ship then sails north through Beagle Channel, Glacier Alley and the Chilean Fjords before crossing the equator and calling at Easter Island.

Continues through the South Pacific and French Polynesia—including Bora Bora—before spending eight days across six ports in New Zealand.

Sails north through Australia, Indonesia, Singapore and Sri Lanka before rounding the Cape of Good Hope and crossing the equator a second time.

Passes through the Gulf of Guinea, sailing past Null Island— where the Prime Meridian and Equator converge at 0°N, 0°E—before calling at ports along the West African coast.

Crosses the Atlantic, calling San Juan, Puerto Rico before returning to Fort Lauderdale.

45 ports in 26 countries and territories across six continents.

16 Mariners' Collection ports--available only on Grand Voyages—including Easter Island, Walvis Bay (Namibia), Reunion Island and Cape Verde.

31 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Historic Quarter of the Seaport City of Valparaíso in Chile, Komodo National Park on Komodo Island and India's Taj Mahal.

Memorable Moments: Eight days and six ports across New Zealand; four-day Antarctic Experience; 65 hours in Cape Town; two equator crossings; and a sail-past of Null Island—the point where the Prime Meridian meets the Equator at 0°N, 0°E.

2028 Grand Australia & New Zealand Voyage Highlights — Zaandam

90-day voyage; sails roundtrip from San Diego, departing Jan. 30, 2028.

Heads west through Hawaii and the South Pacific, crossing the International Date Line en route to New Zealand before continuing to Australia—including remote northwestern and western ports—then returns via Melanesia, Fiji, Samoa and French Polynesia, with an extended stay in Bora Bora before ending in San Diego.

41 ports in 12 countries and territories across two continents.

13 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Great Barrier Reef and New Zealand's Tongariro National Park.

Overnight calls at Hobart, Sydney, Cairns, Fremantle (Perth), Auckland and Papeete.

Memorable Moments: Ports across New Zealand, including Auckland, Tauranga, Wellington, Milford Sound, Port Chalmers (Dunedin) and Timaru; an extended evening stay in Bora Bora with time to snorkel, explore the lagoon by outrigger or take in the view of Mount Otemanu long after sunset; and a roundtrip departure from San Diego—no international flights required to begin one of the world's most extraordinary sea journeys.

Both Ships. One Crown Jewel.

In 2028, both the Grand World Voyage and the Grand Australia & New Zealand Voyage call on Bora Bora, a location only accessible on smaller ships like Volendam and Zaandam. Whether arriving aboard Volendam or Zaandam, guests will navigate the Teavanui Pass into a lagoon of extraordinary color, framed by palm-fringed white-sand islets and the volcanic peak of Mount Otemanu rising above it all. For guests aboard Zaandam, an extended late-evening stay opens the door to snorkeling among sharks and rays, a paddle through the lagoon by outrigger canoe or simply lingering at the water's edge well past sunset.

A Grand Onboard Experience

Each Grand Voyage offers an elevated onboard experience marked by Holland America Line's gracious service, refined amenities and thoughtful surprises along the way. With more days at sea, guests have time to truly settle in and enjoy the ship, whether that means joining enrichment programs, taking part in onboard activities or simply unwinding between destinations. Evenings come alive with standout entertainment, including regional cultural performers and special guest headliners. Signature moments such as elegant gala balls, dressy nights and the Captain's Grand Voyage Dinner add to the sense of occasion. Dining is a highlight throughout the journey, with menus that evolve daily and are rarely repeated, showcasing local ingredients and dishes inspired by the regions visited.

Early Booking Bonus Benefits

Guests who book the 2028 Grand World Voyage by June 14, 2027, are eligible for up to $10,700 in early booking benefits per stateroom, including up to $2,500 in onboard credit, a $500 air credit per person when booked through Flight Ease, complimentary Wi-Fi and additional savings. Guests booking the 2028 Grand Australia & New Zealand Voyage can receive up to $8,500 in early booking benefits. Terms and conditions apply. Full details will be available at hollandamerica.com once the voyages open for booking.

For more information about Holland America Line or to book a cruise, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

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About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for more than 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering a perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet of 11 vessels visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Savour the Journey isn't just a tagline, it's a reinforcement that the cruise line provides experiences too good to hurry through, connecting travelers to the world and each other. Award-winning enrichment programming, entertainment and cuisine that brings each locale on board, including a revolutionary Global Fresh Fish Program, put Holland America Line at the forefront of premium cruising.

SOURCE Holland America Line