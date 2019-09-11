Holland America Line Exclusive Club Orange Program Available on All Ships by October 2019

Popular premium amenities program adds new benefits, including stateroom upgrades when Club Orange is purchased

SEATTLE, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line's popular new Club Orange premium amenities program will be available on all ships in the fleet by Oct. 2019. Currently on nine ships, Club Orange gives guests an additional level of luxury and service with priority access, exclusive amenities and special events.

Club Orange is available to purchase for a limited number of non-suite staterooms on each sailing, and features stateroom upgrades within the category booked and a special "Captain's Choice" onboard event. Guests in Neptune and Pinnacle suites will also receive all of the benefits of Club Orange at no additional charge (excluding the stateroom upgrade and onboard event). All Club Orange guests are privy to extra privileges — from a private dining venue to priority services and a dedicated concierge hotline.

"Club Orange is fast becoming a favorite on board with its exclusive services like priority access and private dining, so we're pleased to expand this program fleet wide so even more guests can take advantage of the benefits," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "Club Orange is an exceptional value and our guests appreciate how much the extra touches and services enhance their cruise experience. And with the newly added stateroom upgrade and special event for guests purchasing the program, the value is even greater."

New Amenities for Club Orange

Guests who purchase Club Orange will receive an upgrade within the booked category to the best available stateroom. The upgrade will be based on availability at the time of Club Orange purchase. Also new to the program is a "Captain's Choice" event that takes place during the cruise, also exclusively for guests who purchase Club Orange. The event could be one of several planned special experiences that may include a behind the scenes hotel department tour, exclusive pre-opening shopping access, private coffee chat with Music Walk musicians and cast members and more.

Priority Access

Amenities that come with the exclusive Club Orange program include priority check-in and disembarkation, priority tender service and priority alternative restaurant reservations made on board. Club Orange guests also have a dedicated line at Guest Services and the shore excursion desk, as well as a dedicated concierge hotline on board for dining reservations, tour assistance, general questions and support.

Private Dining

For most of the fleet, a dedicated section of the dining room will be designated for use by Club Orange guests for breakfast and dinner. On Koningsdam and Nieuw Statendam, a separate Club Orange restaurant is open every day for breakfast and dinner. The venue serves the same menu featured in Pinnacle Grill for breakfast and the dining room for dinner. Menus on all ships will feature additional daily dishes exclusive to Club Orange.

Additional benefits to Club Orange members include an enhanced in-stateroom à la carte breakfast dining menu with complimentary premium selections such as steak and eggs or smoked salmon Benedict, a welcome glass of sparkling wine at dinner on embarkation day, premium bathrobe for use in stateroom (and available for purchase and monogramming), and an exclusive Club Orange tote bag.

The cost of Club Orange is $35 per person per day on Nieuw Statendam and Koningsdam and $25 per person per day on all others ships. The first and second guest in the same stateroom are both required to purchase the program. There is no additional charge for third and fourth guests in the same stateroom. Club Orange must be purchased prior to cruise departure and is not available for purchase on board.

Once a guest has booked their cruise, they or their travel advisor can add Club Orange by contacting Holland America Line Ship Inventory at 1-888-628-8107 or 206-626-7381.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line's fleet of 14 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 128-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations and exotic Australia & New Zealand and Asia voyages; three annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada & New England, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Nieuw Statendam in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Ryndam, will be delivered in 2021.

The company's brand evolution in recent years secured its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King's Blues Club, Rolling Stone Rock Room and Billboard Onboard. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for guests.

