Holland America Line Has Highest Booking Day in Brand's History

News provided by

Holland America Line

13 Jul, 2023, 14:56 ET

Cruise line sees a record-breaking day July 11 as travelers plan for 2024 and beyond

SEATTLE, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a sign of continued strength for cruise travel, Holland America Line bookings on July 11 were higher than on any day in the brand's 150-year history. Booking revenues also broke the line's single-day record.

Continue Reading
Nieuw Amsterdam celebrated one year of cruising since returning to service after a pause due to pandemic on July 24, 2022, while sailing in Alaska. (PRNewsfoto/Holland America Line)
Nieuw Amsterdam celebrated one year of cruising since returning to service after a pause due to pandemic on July 24, 2022, while sailing in Alaska. (PRNewsfoto/Holland America Line)

Most of the sailings booked July 11 were for 2024 and 2025, showing that cruisers are planning ahead and eager to travel. The bookings show significant interest in marquee locations for the cruise line including Alaska, Europe and the Caribbean, as well as a lift in sales for its new, longer, Legendary Voyages. Reservations included destinations across the world, including Australia, South America, the South Pacific and Asia.  

"We see a record booking day like this as encouraging for the whole industry, but for Holland America Line, it's an endorsement of the quality of cruising product we're able to offer to our guests," said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line. "People are planning their vacations for next year and even into 2025, and in the process, they're choosing the best service at sea and the unforgettable destinations that we offer."  

Holland America Line is a leader in Alaska with the most Glacier Bay visits in the cruise industry. Through Alaska Up Close, guests are deeply immersed in the local culture with authentic onboard programming, cruise activities and award-winning shore excursions.

In addition to seven-day cruises throughout the Caribbean, Holland America Line continues to offer a differentiated experience with longer sailings, offering the opportunity to visit more islands on one itinerary.

Upcoming Europe seasons offer a diverse range of cruises stretching from trending locales like Greenland and Iceland to the sun-kissed skies of Greece and Turkey. Itineraries range from weeklong getaways to longer voyages that extend into multiple regions. With two Pinnacle Class ships homeporting in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, in 2024, guests are booking cruises to Northern Europe and the British Isles.

Holland America Line also recently launched Legendary Voyages, a new category of longer cruises with destination-rich itineraries carefully crafted to allow guests to linger longer, and with programming that enriches the experience in each destination.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on TwitterFacebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL andNYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

CONTACT: Bill Zucker, Erik Elvejord
PHONE: 800-637-5029, 206-626-9890
EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE Holland America Line

Also from this source

Holland America Line Expands Programming for 2024 Solar Eclipse Cruises with Astronomy Experts Aboard Koningsdam, Zaandam

Holland America Line's 'Unforgettable Journeys Event' Brings More Experiences and Significant Savings for Guests

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.