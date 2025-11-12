Holland America Line Offers Cruisers a Head Start with Early Access to Black Friday Savings

Guests can gain early access starting Nov. 12 to the Black Friday pre-sale including up to 30% off cruise fares, free prepaid crew appreciation and more on nearly every cruise

SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers eager to lock in the best cruise deals of the season can get a head start with Holland America Line's exclusive Black Friday presale event. Guests who sign up on HollandAmerica.com will receive a code to gain early access to the presale that runs from Nov. 12 -19 before opening to the public Nov. 20. Signing up early allows guests to book their preferred itineraries earlier but at the Black Friday sale prices. Holland America Line's Black Friday offer runs through Dec. 4, 2025.

Available on most cruises sailing from December 2025 through October 2027, the sale includes up to 30% off cruise fares, free prepaid crew appreciation, 50% reduced deposits, and free or reduced third and fourth guests when traveling in the same stateroom. The free prepaid crew appreciation can represent significant savings of more than $175 per person depending on stateroom category and length of cruise.

"Whether it's a multigenerational cruise to Alaska or a relaxing escape to the Caribbean, this presale is a great way to get an early start on Black Friday savings," said Dan Rough, vice president of revenue management for Holland America Line. "Those who sign up early can take advantage of exclusive access to our best Black Friday offers while securing their favorite sailing and stateroom across our global destinations."

Black Friday Combines with 'Have It All' Premium Fare

For guests who want even more value, the Black Friday offer is combinable with Holland America Line's "Have it All" premium fare. When booking with Have It All, in addition to the Black Friday fare discounts, free prepaid crew appreciation, free and reduced third and fourth guests, and reduced deposits, guests receive four high-value amenities: shore excursions, specialty dining, Wi-Fi and a beverage package.

Travel the World with Black Friday Savings

Reduced cruise fares of up to 30% are available on all of Holland America Line's global destinations, including Alaska cruises and Cruisetours, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Caribbean, Canada/New England, Hawaii, Mediterranean, Mexico, northern Europe, Pacific Coast, Panama Canal, South America and Antarctica, and Tahiti. Select Legendary Voyages (cruises ranging from 25 to 59 days) and back-to-back Collectors' Voyages also are included.

Free or Reduced Third and Fourths Ideal for Families, Multi-Generational

With free third and fourth guests when cruising in the same stateroom, a family cruise or friends' getaway is even more affordable. Whether it's a relaxing journey to the Caribbean, an adventure in the wilds of Alaska or historical immersion in Europe, the Black Friday offer makes cruising an exciting and economical vacation.

Taxes and fees are included in all cruise fares. The Black Friday offer is not valid on Grand Voyages or 2027 Alaska Cruisetours. Visit hollandamerica.com for full terms and conditions.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for more than 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering a perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet of 11 vessels visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Savour the Journey isn't just a tagline, it's a reinforcement that the cruise line provides experiences too good to hurry through, connecting travelers to the world and each other. Award-winning enrichment programming, entertainment and cuisine that brings each locale on board, including a revolutionary Global Fresh Fish Program, put Holland America Line at the forefront of premium cruising.

