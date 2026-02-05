Holland America Line Opens Nearly Three Dozen 2027-2028 Voyages Across Hawaii, Mexico, Panama Canal and Pacific Coast

From overnight stays in Honolulu to British Columbia's wilderness, newly released cruises offer deep exploration opportunities across four guest‑favorite regions

SEATTLE, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is opening new voyages across some of the most sought-after vacation regions, with nearly three dozen itineraries in 2027-2028 spanning Hawaii, Mexico, the Panama Canal and the Pacific Coast. The new season showcases longer stays in Honolulu, Hawaii, and extended exploration of Mexico's Sea of Cortez.

Guests will travel aboard Koningsdam, Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam or Zaandam, with sailings operating October through April from five convenient North American homeports, offering easy‑to‑reach holiday and winter‑sun getaways. Each itinerary emphasizes authentic cultural connection, award‑winning service and destination‑rich experiences, reflecting Holland America Line's long‑established expertise on the West Coast.

"Whether guests are chasing the sun in Hawaii or seeking the rugged, untouched beauty of the Great Bear Rainforest, this season truly has something for every type of cruiser," said Paul Grigsby, vice president of itinerary planning and deployment for Holland America Line. "Across each distinct region, guests can immerse themselves in the moments that bring these destinations to life — whether that's learning the meaning behind island traditions through Hawaii Up Close, spotting some of the 300 bird species that thrive in Tortuguero National Park, or tasting regionally inspired dishes made possible through Destination Dining™ and our Global Fresh Fish Program."

Blending immersive shore excursions, cultural programming and opportunities to encounter wildlife and landscapes up close, the newly released itineraries offer a seamless way for guests to explore each region in greater depth. With Holland America Line's destination expertise and premium mid-sized ships, every sailing is designed to bring guests closer to the people, flavors and natural beauty that define these iconic coastlines.

Hawaii: Where Longer Stays Unlock Deeper Island Discovery

2027-2028 Hawaii sailings feature extended Honolulu stays, plus calls to iconic natural sites including Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, black‑sand beaches, lush rainforests and the famed "Land of Frozen Fire." Guests can enjoy Hawaii Up Close cultural programming — ranging from agriculture and local history to native arts and geology — along with stargazing, luaus and authentic island‑themed entertainment.

17- or 18-Day Circle Hawaii, sails aboard Koningsdam or Zaandam, multiple departures. All itineraries call at Nawiliwili, Kauai; Honolulu, Oahu; Kahului, Maui; and Kona and Hilo on the Big Island. Select itineraries include overnight and up to 40-hour calls in Honolulu, as well as calls to Ensenada, Mexico.

Panama Canal: A Front‑Row Seat to One of the World's Engineering Marvels

Itineraries from 14 to 22 days give guests a front‑row look at the Gatun, Pedro Miguel and Miraflores Locks, an engineering marvel surrounded by wildlife‑rich rainforests. Voyages include access to UNESCO World Heritage sites, Mayan archaeological discoveries, sloth sanctuaries, volcano hikes and coastal cultural immersions across Central America.

14-Day Panama Canal: sails aboard Zaandam, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to San Diego, California, departs Jan. 16, 2028. Calls at Cartagena, Colombia; Acajutla, El Salvador; Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala; and Santa Cruz Huatulco, Acapulco and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

15-Day Panama Canal Holiday: sails aboard Zaandam, San Diego to Miami, Florida, departs Dec. 18, 2027. Calls at Cabo San Lucas, Manzanillo, Puerto Vallarta and Santa Cruz Huatulco, Mexico; Puntarenas, Costa Rica; and Cartagena.

21-Day Panama Canal: sails aboard Eurodam, Seattle to Fort Lauderdale, departs Oct. 2, 2027. Guests can also choose to depart from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, or San Diego. Calls at Santa Barbara and San Diego, California; Cabo San Lucas, Acapulco, Puerto Chiapas and Santa Cruz Huatulco, Mexico; Puntarenas; Puerto Quetzal; and Oranjestad, Aruba.

22-Day Panama Canal: sails aboard Eurodam, Fort Lauderdale to Vancouver, departs April 1, 2028. Calls at Victoria, British Columbia, Canada; Astoria, Oregon; Santa Barbara, San Diego, Cabo San Lucas, Acapulco, Acajutla, Puerto Vallarta, Puntarenas, Puerto Quetzal and Cartagena.

Mexico: Sea of Cortez, Riviera Classics and Hidden Gems — All in One Season

Mexico sailings offer a wide range of getaway options, from short warm‑weather escapes to in‑depth Baja and Sea of Cortez exploration. Guests can experience the Mexican Riviera, the Baja Peninsula and UNESCO‑recognized natural settings through curated cultural, wildlife and adventure excursions — all supported by Destination Dining™ and fresh regional cuisine on board.

Pacific Coast: Scenic Coastlines, Wildlife Encounters and West Coast Flavor

The Pacific Coast season includes 1‑ to 7‑day voyages and brings back the guest‑favorite Great Bear Rainforest itinerary, sailing roundtrip from Vancouver in 2028. These itineraries highlight coastal charm, wildlife viewing, British Columbia's fjord-like waterways, and port calls across California and the Pacific Northwest, reinforcing Holland America Line's West Coast expertise.

1-Day Pacific Northwest: sails aboard Eurodam, Seattle to Vancouver, departs Oct. 2, 2027.

4-, 5- or 6-Day Pacific Coast: sails aboard Eurodam, Koningsdam or Zaandam between San Diego and Vancouver, multiple departures. Ports may include Santa Barbara, San Francisco, Astoria and/or Victoria.

7-Day Classic California Coast: sails aboard Koningsdam roundtrip from San Diego, departing Nov. 13, 2027. Calls at Santa Barbara, San Francisco (overnight) and Ensenada.

7-Day Great Bear Rainforest: sails aboard Eurodam, roundtrip from Vancouver, departing April 23, 2028. Calls at Ketchikan, Alaska; Prince Rupert (overnight) and Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada; and Victoria (late-night departure).

Have It All Early Booking Bonus

For a limited time, when guests book 2027-2028 cruises to Mexico, Hawaii, the Panama Canal or the Pacific Coast with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid crew appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Guests can also take advantage of Holland America Line's Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus. Mariner Society loyalty members can enjoy up to $400 onboard credit per stateroom when these cruises open for sale.

For more information about Holland America Line's shore excursions or to book a cruise, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for more than 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering a perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet of 11 vessels visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Savour the Journey isn't just a tagline, it's a reinforcement that the cruise line provides experiences too good to hurry through, connecting travelers to the world and each other. Award-winning enrichment programming, entertainment and cuisine that brings each locale on board, including a revolutionary Global Fresh Fish Program, put Holland America Line at the forefront of premium cruising.

SOURCE Holland America Line