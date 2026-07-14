Holland America Line Reveals Zuiderdam as Next Ship in Evolution, Set for Major Transformation

New staterooms and signature spaces elevate the Zuiderdam experience, while newly released Bridgeview and Pinnacle Suite renderings offer a first look at these exclusive stateroom categories debuting as part of Evolution

SEATTLE, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line today announced Zuiderdam as the next ship in its Holland America Evolution program, bringing signature Pinnacle Class experiences as part of the line's largest fleet update in its 153-year history. In addition to revealing the newest ship to be part of this fleet enhancement, Holland America Line also is releasing renderings of the new Pinnacle and Bridgeview Suites for the first time—offering an inside glimpse into this new stateroom category that is a highlight of the ship transformation.

A visual of the new Bridgeview Suite outdoor area A visual of the new Pinnacle Suite bedroom

Building on the momentum of Oosterdam, Zuiderdam is the second of six ships revealed as part of Holland America Evolution. The enhancements expand the ship's accommodations with the addition of a reimagined Pinnacle Suite, two new Bridgeview Suites, 14 Vista Suites and 32 Solo Verandah staterooms, creating more options for guests while maintaining the spacious experience for which the ship is known. The ship will also now feature refreshed accommodations throughout and see the addition of Grand Dutch Café. Voyages aboard Zuiderdam following its Evolution enhancements will open for booking July 30.

"We've seen strong interest in our Bridgeview Suites and Solo Verandahs on Oosterdam, and we're excited to make these new accommodations available on Zuiderdam," said Beth Bodensteiner, president of Holland America Line. "We're building on that momentum and look forward to sharing more details, including itineraries, very soon."

Together, these updates represent the next phase of Holland America Evolution as the program continues to take shape across the fleet.

New Staterooms and Suites Expand Choice

As part of Holland America Evolution, Zuiderdam will introduce new stateroom and suite categories alongside refreshed accommodations throughout the ship, expanding options for how guests travel today. New accommodations include:

Bridgeview Suites — Two suites located above the bridge offering sweeping, forward-facing views with wraparound windows, a private balcony and distinct living and sleeping spaces designed to maximize light and scenery.

Solo Verandahs — Purpose-built staterooms designed specifically for solo travelers, each featuring a private balcony and thoughtfully designed living space tailored to one guest.

Vista Suites — A guest-favorite category from Pinnacle Class ships, Vista Suites bring spacious, light-filled accommodations with a sitting area, oversized windows and a private verandah to Zuiderdam.

Reimagined Pinnacle Suite — The most expansive accommodations on board, redesigned to offer an elevated residential-style experience with generous living space, refined finishes and panoramic ocean views.

Guest Favorite Grand Dutch Café Comes to Zuiderdam

As part of Holland America Evolution, Zuiderdam will introduce the Grand Dutch Café, expanding one of the line's most distinctive Pinnacle Class experiences to more ships across the fleet. Rooted in the company's Dutch heritage and inspired by the easy rhythm of cafés throughout Amsterdam and Northern Europe, the venue is designed as a welcoming, all-day gathering place that fits naturally into the flow of the day on board. Guests can stop in for a morning espresso, settle in over a beer or aperitif in the afternoon, or share a light bite in the evening, making it a versatile space for both quick visits and longer moments of connection. With comfortable seating, an approachable menu and a social atmosphere, the Grand Dutch Café reflects Holland America Line's signature unhurried style of travel. The venue aboard Zuiderdam will be the largest introduced as part of the Evolution program.

Bookings Open for Oosterdam's First Post‑Evolution Voyages

Oosterdam will be the first ship to debut its Evolution transformation, marking the opening chapter of the program as Holland America Line begins rolling out enhancements across the fleet. Bookings are now open for the ship's first collection of voyages following its refurbishment, giving guests an early opportunity to experience its updated staterooms, enhanced spaces and expanded venues firsthand.

Additional details about Holland America Evolution and upcoming ship transformations are available at hollandamerica.com/evolution.

For more information about Holland America Line or to book a cruise, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL-HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for more than 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering a perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet of 11 vessels visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Savour the Journey isn't just a tagline, it's a reinforcement that the cruise line provides experiences too good to hurry through, connecting travelers to the world and each other. Award-winning enrichment programming, entertainment and cuisine that brings each locale on board, including a revolutionary Global Fresh Fish Program, put Holland America Line at the forefront of premium cruising. Holland America Line is part of Carnival Corporation, the world's largest cruise company with a portfolio of cruise lines operating in over 800 ports & destinations worldwide. (NYSE: CCL).

SOURCE Holland America Line