Holland America Line Teams Up with Audible to Offer a Virtual Book Club Allowing Guests to Stay Connected to the Brand On Board and Ashore

SEATTLE, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is working with Audible, a leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, as the first cruise line to offer a co-branded book club with celebrated authors across different genres. The alliance also includes curated destination-focused collections—accessed via an extended Audible free trial—as well as free in-stateroom Audible content available to all guests. From travel and well-being titles to language lessons and more, the collaboration offers a robust selection of options for wanderlusters both on board while cruising and ashore from the personal device of any Audible member.

To participate in the monthly book club, consumers can sign up for a two-month extended free trial of Audible Premium Plus to gain access to its entire catalogue of titles, including audiobooks, podcasts and Originals. To further enhance the experience, new members can visit audible.com/ep/holland-country-selector to easily access online carousels of Audible audiobook recommendations curated for Holland America Line travel destinations.

"We know from extensive research that reading is a top priority for guests both on and off vacation, so the Audible collaboration was a natural next step for us to connect with our guest community," said Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer, Holland America Line. "By being the first cruise line to team up with Audible, we are providing our guests with new ways to engage with our brand around common interests and activities whether on board or at home."

"Holland America Line and Audible are ideal travel companions for guests on the perfect getaway who love premium audio storytelling," said Derek Murphy, Head of Business Development at Audible. "We're thrilled to offer Holland America Line guests opportunities to pair their travel adventures with compelling stories from our Audible collection of Originals, audiobooks, and podcasts performed by some of the best storytellers in the world."

Virtual Book Club

The online Audible Book Club comes to life on Holland America Line's social media channels, where each month the cruise line will select an audiobook or Audible Original title focusing on topics like travel, literature, science fiction, romance and mystery—all of which celebrate the top regions that the cruise line frequents. Holland America Line's first Audible Book Club kicks off with The Justice, an eight-part Audible Original thriller from best-selling author James Patterson.

Curated Collections for Audible Subscribers

As part of the collaboration, members will have access to online carousels curated for Holland America Line that will be added to Audible's library of hundreds of thousands of listening hours of content and updated periodically. Themes are inclusive of titles across different genres that focus on many regions where Holland America Line sails, like Alaska, Europe, Canada, Asia, the Caribbean, and World Travel.

Complimentary Onboard In-Stateroom Entertainment

While on board, guests will be able to listen to a variety of Audible genres through their in-stateroom entertainment system, including well-being, family-friendly, and language learning. Holland America Line guests can embark on their own adventure without needing an Audible subscription.

For cruisers seeking downtime, a good night's sleep, or motivating morning meditation, soothing sound baths and soundtracks are available. Additionally, guests eager to learn a new language will benefit from Audible's beginner lessons in Dutch, French and Spanish, and Japanese, ideal for visits to these regions on a Holland America Line cruise.

Holland America Line's exclusive opportunity with Audible is available for consumers who reside in five countries, including the United States, Canada, The Netherlands, United Kingdom and Australia. Consumers do not need to cruise to sign up for the free Audible trial.

Shipboard Libraries Added

In addition to the collaboration with Audible, Holland America Line's ships feature refurbished onboard libraries with new decor, design and unique artwork. On average, the libraries boast up to 1,700 volumes, including a variety of genres from mystery, sci-fi, fantasy and fiction to romance, short stories, poetry and young adult.

A rotating "Feature Section" of best-sellers and hand-picked books are highlighted on display. The libraries also offer book exchange "drops" so guests can donate their personal reading materials for other passengers to enjoy. On longer Holland America Line cruises like Legendary Voyages and the Grand World Voyage, guests can choose from a selection of new titles often tied to the region where the ship sails.

