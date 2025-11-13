Holland America Line Unveils Exclusive Tulip to Celebrate Dutch Heritage and Timeless Traditions

A vibrant tribute to tradition, the new tulip variety will bloom in April 2026

SEATTLE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is proud to announce the creation of a new and exclusive tulip, celebrating the cruise line's Dutch heritage and maritime legacy. The tulip will make its official debut in April 2026, symbolizing Holland America's revitalization of its cherished traditions and the company's enduring connection to the Netherlands, where it was founded in Rotterdam in 1873.

The tulip will bloom in Spring 2026

The ceremonial handover of the first bulbs took place recently at the iconic Keukenhof Gardens. Captain Jeroen Baijens of Holland America Line's flagship, Rotterdam, and Nico Bleichrodt, the cruise line's vice president of international sales and marketing, presented the bulbs to Keukenhof representatives.

Cultivated by renowned Dutch growers, the new tulip variety reflects the elegance and timeless spirit of Holland America Line. The bulbs will be planted this fall and are expected to bloom in April 2026, with an official naming ceremony at the Keukenhof to follow. The flower will be featured in select gardens and events, serving as a living tribute to Holland America's heritage and its commitment to authentic experiences.

"We're incredibly proud of our Dutch heritage, and nothing embodies Dutchness quite like a tulip," Bleichrodt said. "This new tulip is more than a flower — it's a living symbol of the elegance, warmth and attention to detail that define our brand. Just as each petal is carefully cultivated, our award-winning service is rooted in genuine hospitality, creating space for guests to relax, connect and explore the world in comfort."

The unveiling of the tulip also reflects Holland America Line's ongoing dedication to honoring its traditions — from fresh flowers on board to perfectly sized ships to award-winning service. The exclusive tulip joins a legacy of cultural tributes, offering a sense of continuity, authenticity and pride that spans generations.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for more than 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering a perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet of 11 vessels visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Savour the Journey isn't just a tagline, it's a reinforcement that the cruise line provides experiences too good to hurry through, connecting travelers to the world and each other. Award-winning enrichment programming, entertainment and cuisine that brings each locale on board, including a revolutionary Global Fresh Fish Program, put Holland America Line at the forefront of premium cruising.

About The Keukenhof: Known as the Garden of Europe, Keukenhof is the world's largest flower gardens, situated near Amsterdam, in the Netherlands. Approximately seven million flower bulbs of 1,600 varieties are planted annually at the park. The Keukenhof is only open for two months per year, from March 21 through May 20, and attracts more than 800,000 visitors from around the world. For more information visit: http://www.keukenhof.nl.

SOURCE Holland America Line