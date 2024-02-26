Holland America Line Visits All Seven Continents and Includes an Antarctic Experience on 2026 Grand World Voyage

132-day Grand World Voyage on Volendam will call 47 ports in 39 countries

SEATTLE, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is set to sail one of its most ambitious Grand World Voyages in 2026. The meticulously planned 132-day cruise will span all seven continents, including a special four-day Antarctic Experience. Details were announced today by President Gus Antorcha to 2024 Grand World Voyage guests aboard Zuiderdam, which is currently sailing in between Okinawa and Tokyo.

132-day Grand World Voyage on Volendam will call 47 ports in 39 countries The Grand World Voyage will be aboard Volendam in 2026, providing guests with an intimate experience on one of the cruise line’s smaller ships

The Grand World Voyage will be aboard Volendam in 2026, providing guests with an intimate experience on one of the cruise line's smaller ships, providing an exciting opportunity to cruise France's Gironde Estuary and visit Bordeaux. The voyage will visit 47 ports across 39 countries on an east-to-west route, sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida — traveling as far south as Antarctica and north all the way up to Oslo, Norway.

"We asked thousands of past guests and travel advisors for their opinions about the perfect Grand World Voyage, so this may be one of our most thoroughly researched routes ever for a world cruise," Antorcha told world cruise guests. "This itinerary includes destinations we know guests love, packed with memorable moments and overnight stays. We are purposefully visiting fewer ports to allow more time to explore the destinations we visit and to create a voyage that does not feel rushed."

Starting today, travelers interested in the 2026 Grand World Voyage can call Holland America Line's World Cruise Reservations Desk or their travel advisor to make a deposited Future Cruise Request. Guests with a deposited Future Cruise Request will get priority booking confirmation before officially opening to the public.

2026 Grand World Voyage Highlights —Volendam

132-day voyage. Departs Jan. 4 2026, roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale .

2026, roundtrip from . Heads south along the East Coast of South America , crossing the equator and sails down to Antarctica . Makes way to Easter Island before traversing the islands of the South Pacific en route to Australia . Explores the Great Barrier Reef, Singapore and the Maldives , then calls at Alexandria, Egypt , for an overnight stay before meandering through the Mediterranean and northern Europe before an Atlantic Ocean crossing.

, crossing the equator and sails down to . Makes way to before traversing the islands of the South Pacific en route to . Explores the Great Barrier Reef, and the , then calls at , for an overnight stay before meandering through the Mediterranean and northern before an Atlantic Ocean crossing. 47 total ports in 39 countries across seven continents.

9 overnight calls: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil ; Papeete, Tahiti; Sydney, Australia ; Bali, Indonesia ; Singapore ; Malé, Maldives ; Safaga (Luxor) and Alexandria (Cairo) , Egypt ; and Lisbon, Portugal .

; Papeete, Tahiti; ; ; ; Malé, ; Safaga (Luxor) and , ; and . 5 late-night departures: Bahia d' Opunoha, French Polynesia ; Colombo, Sri Lanka ; Civitavecchia ( Rome ), Italy ; Oslo, Norway ; San Juan, Puerto Rico .

; ; Civitavecchia ( ), ; ; . Memorable Moments: Four-day Antarctic Experience, scenic cruising of Chilean fjords, a visit to Easter Island followed by scenic cruising Pitcairn Island , a call at Bordeaux paired with scenic cruising of Gironde Estuary.

Early Booking Bonus Benefits

For a limited time, guests who book the 132-day Grand World Voyage receive up to $2000 USD in onboard credit per guest, a 3% pay in full discount, a free Wi-Fi Surf package and more. Additional perks for all guests who book early include a $500 USD air credit per person if booked through Flight Ease and complimentary roundtrip airport transfers to and from the Fort Lauderdale airport.

Additional extras can include complimentary luggage delivery service to and from the Fort Lauderdale airport, prepaid crew appreciation and laundry and drycleaning service when booking certain stateroom categories. Terms and conditions apply. Once the voyage is live for purchase, full details will be available at hollandamerica.com.

A Grand Onboard Experience

On each Grand Voyage, Holland America Line ships provide gracious service, superior amenities and unexpected experiences. Guests can relax during leisurely days at sea, taking advantage of the extra time to participate in shipboard activities. Shipboard entertainment shines in the evening with local cultural performers and special guest headliners. Festive gala balls and dressy nights create memorable moments, along with a Captain's Grand Voyage Dinner. Dining is elevated to a new level on each Grand Voyage with menus that change daily and are seldom repeated, featuring local ingredients and regional cuisine.

Guests who want to make a Future Cruise Request for a stateroom on the 2026 Grand World Voyage can contact their travel advisor or call World Cruise Reservations: 1-800-522-3399.

For more information about other Holland America Line voyages, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea each evening and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

SOURCE Holland America Line