Holland America Line's 2022 Canada & New England Cruises Stretch to the Stunning Landscapes of Greenland, Iceland and Newfoundland

Nieuw Statendam will be the first Pinnacle Class ship to explore the seaside cities of New England and eastern Canada

SEATTLE, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Along the East Coast of North America, the sun-kissed skies of summer collide with the jewel-toned hues of autumn, and in 2022 Holland America Line's Zaandam and Nieuw Statendam will be there to showcase nature's most colorful spectacle. Bookings are now open for May through October 2022, enticing guests to discover why a cruise to Canada and New England is as much about the journey as it is about the destination.

Zaandam and Nieuw Statendam offer a series of six- through eight-day "Canada & New England Discovery" departures featuring New England's quintessential towns and Canada's undeniable Old-World French flair. Aboard Nieuw Statendam, guests also can set off on explorations up to 24 days that stretch to Newfoundland, Greenland and Iceland, where the region's dramatic landscapes are the star of the journey.

New and Notable in 2022:

In August 2022 , Nieuw Statendam will debut as the first Pinnacle Class ship to sail to Canada , New England and beyond.

, will debut as the first Pinnacle Class ship to sail to , New England and beyond. A new 24-day cruise departing Aug. 3 on Nieuw Statendam sails roundtrip from Boston, Massachusetts , and circumnavigates Iceland , making six calls around the country, with additional visits to Greenland, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland . Ports include Bar Harbor, Maine ; Halifax and Sydney, Nova Scotia ; Saint-Pierre , St. John's , Red Bay , St. Anthony and Corner Brook, Newfoundland ; Qaqortoq (Julianehåb) and Nanortalik (Ilivileq), Greenland ; and Reykjavík (evening stay), Djúpivogur, Seydisfjörur, Akureyri, Isafjörour and Grundarfjörour, Iceland .

on sails roundtrip from , and circumnavigates , making six calls around the country, with additional visits to and . Ports include ; and ; , , , and ; Qaqortoq (Julianehåb) and Nanortalik (Ilivileq), ; and Reykjavík (evening stay), Djúpivogur, Seydisfjörur, Akureyri, Isafjörour and Grundarfjörour, . Zaandam will cruise between Boston and Montréal, Québec, Canada , in both the summer and fall on a series of seven-day " Canada & New England Discovery" cruises with convenient weekend departures. Ports include Bar Harbor , and the Canadian destinations of Québec City, Québec; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island ; and Sydney and Halifax .

will cruise between and Montréal, Québec, , in both the summer and fall on a series of seven-day " & New England Discovery" cruises with convenient weekend departures. Ports include , and the Canadian destinations of Québec City, Québec; ; and and . Nieuw Statendam will sail six- through eight-day " Canada & New England Discovery" itineraries between Boston and Québec City, with weekend departures. Ports include Bar Harbor , Charlottetown , Sydney and Halifax . The eight-day cruise adds Saint John, New Brunswick .

will sail six- through eight-day " & New England Discovery" itineraries between and Québec City, with weekend departures. Ports include , , and . The eight-day cruise adds . Nieuw Statendam offers longer " Newfoundland & New England Discovery" cruises that sail between Boston and Québec City. Ports on the 10-day cruise include Baie-Comeau and Havre-Saint-Pierre , Québec; and Corner Brook , St. Anthony , St. John's , Halifax and Bar Harbor . The 11-day departure calls at Portland, Maine ; Saguenay, Québec; and Saint John , Halifax , Corner Brook (evening stay), Charlottetown and Baie-Comeau .

offers longer " & New England Discovery" cruises that sail between and Québec City. Ports on the 10-day cruise include and , Québec; and , , , and . The 11-day departure calls at ; Saguenay, Québec; and , , (evening stay), and . Both ships will cruise the region in the fall so more guests can view the impressive display of the changing foliage. Itineraries feature scenic cruising through the Gulf of St. Lawrence and Saguenay Fjord.

and Saguenay Fjord. Holland America Line , with its perfect sized ships, is one of the only major cruise lines able to cruise the scenic St. Lawrence River, with calls at Montréal and Québec City on nearly every itinerary.

, with its perfect sized ships, is one of the only major cruise lines able to cruise the scenic St. Lawrence River, with calls at Montréal and Québec City on nearly every itinerary. Zaandam offers nine-day repositioning cruises along the Atlantic Coast between Montréal and Fort Lauderdale, Florida , in May and October, while Nieuw Statendam leisurely cruises from Québec City to Fort Lauderdale in October on a 14-day voyage.

Explore Food, Wine and Culture on Culinary Tours

Exclusive shore excursions in partnership with FOOD & WINE magazine showcase the tastes of the region. On Canada and New England cruises, guests can indulge in authentic poutine and maple syrup-infused treats or farm-to-fork cuisine in Quebec City; sail on a classic lobster boat, then dine at a Downeast Maine lobster bake in Bar Harbor; explore the best of Nova Scotia's culinary scene along Halifax's iconic waterfront boardwalk; and sample Prince Edward Island's freshly-shucked oysters, lobster sliders and homegrown mussels.

Save Now, Cruise Later

For a limited time, guests who book 2022 Canada & New England cruises by April 19, 2021, can receive up to $2,300 in amenities, including a free Signature Beverage Package, prepaid gratuities, free Signature Dining Package and 50% reduced deposits, plus free Wi-Fi for suites. Canada and New England cruise-only pricing starts at $799 per person, double occupancy. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.

