Holland America Line's 2025-2026 South America and Antarctica Cruises Feature Iconic Sites and UNESCO Experiences

 Cruises range from 14 to 22 days and stretch from the Panama Canal down to Antarctica

SEATTLE, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bookings are now open for Holland America Line's 2025-2026 South America and Antarctica season. Featuring a series of longer cruises up to 22 days, guests can experience the region's captivating blend of diverse cultures, breathtaking natural landscapes and rich historical heritage — including 16 UNESCO World Heritage sites and UNESCO Biosphere Reserves.

From November 2025 through March 2026, Oosterdam cruises between San Antonio (Santiago), Chile, and either Buenos Aires, Argentina, or Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The itineraries offer once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for travelers, showcasing the iconic sites of South America like Iguazu Falls, Machu Picchu and Torres del Paine National Park, along with Antarctica's memorable scenery and wildlife. 

"South America is a vibrant region that offers contrasting experiences within one cruise, sailing from the tropics to glaciers and busy cities to some of the most remote places in the world," said Dan Rough, vice president, revenue management, Holland America Line. "Our mid-sized ships make it possible to craft itineraries that feature an exciting collection of South American ports; and our menus, enrichment and entertainment on board ensure guests come away feeling deeply connected to the places they visited." 

Highlights of the South America and Antarctica Season aboard Oosterdam:

  • 14-day "South America Passage" itineraries cruise between San Antonio (Santiago) and Buenos Aires:
    • Guests enjoy an overnight visit at Buenos Aires at the beginning or end of each cruise, giving extra time to take in a tango show and experience the nightlife of one of South America's most vibrant cities.
    • Ports include Puerto Montt, Puerto Chacabuco and Punta Arenas, Chile; Ushuaia, Argentina; Stanley, Falkland Islands; and Montevideo, Uruguay.
    • Scenic cruising includes the Chilean Fjords, Strait of Magellan, Beagle and Cockburn Channels, Glacier Alley and rounding Cape Horn.
    • Departures: Dec. 4, 2025, and Feb. 22 and March 8, 2026.
  • 17-Day "Panama Canal and Inca Discovery" cruises sail between Fort Lauderdale and San Antonio (Santiago):
    • Two nights at Callao (Lima), Peru, allow extra time for guests to take an overland tour to Machu Picchu.
    • An overland tour to the Galapagos Islands is available.
    • Calls in Grand Cayman, Panama, Ecuador, Peru and Chile, with an overnight at Fuerte Amador, Panama.
    • A journey between Atlantic and Pacific oceans with a transit through the lakes and locks of the famed Panama Canal.
    • Departures: Nov. 17, 2025, and March 22, 2026.
  • 22-Day "South America and Antarctica" itineraries cruise between San Antonio (Santiago) and Buenos Aires:
    • An overnight visit at Buenos Aires at the beginning or end of the cruise.
    • Calls in Uruguay, Argentina, Falkland Islands and Chile.
    • Four memorable days exploring the vistas of Antarctica, guided by a naturalist who comes on board to point out penguin colonies and whale pods.
    • Scenic cruising in the Chilean fjords, Drake Passage, Beagle Channel and Glacier Alley.
    • Departures: Dec. 18, 2025 (holiday cruise), and Jan. 9 and 31, 2026.

Collectors' Voyages Combine Back-to-Back Cruises
The "Panama Canal and Inca Discovery" itineraries can be combined with the "South America Passage" cruises to form a 31-day exploration between Fort Lauderdale and Buenos Aires. Merging back-to-back sailings into one Collectors' Voyage allows guests to create an extended cruise vacation that visits different areas of South America.

An Abundance of UNESCO Sites in South America
Holland America Line 2025–2026 South America cruises visit 16 UNESCO World Heritage sites and UNESCO Biosphere Reserves. This esteemed collection represents the best of human heritage and the natural world: Archaeological Site of Old Panama and Historical District of Panama, the city of Cusco, Machu Picchu, Nazca Lines, Historic Quarter of the Seaport City of Valparaiso, Torres del Paine National Park, Alberto de Agostini National Park, Cape Horn, Los Glaciares National Park, Galapagos Islands, Chan Chan Archaeological Zone, Argentina's Valdes Peninsula, Lima's Historical Centre, Historic Quarter of the City of Colonia del Sacramento, Iguazu Falls and Iguazu National Park.

Authentic Experiences On Board and Ashore
On South America and Antarctic cruises, Holland America Line brings local flavors on board. Guests enjoy fresh, locally sourced specialties such as Chilean salmon, stuffed empanadas, and world-renowned wines including Malbec, Carménère, Torrontés and more. On immersive shore excursions, guests can visit an indigenous Emberá tribe, meet a real Chilean huaso (cowboy), learn to craft a traditional Panama hat or enjoy an intimate dinner at an Argentine "closed-door restaurant."

Have It All Early Booking Bonus 
For a limited time, when guests book 2025-2026 South America and Antarctica cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions (two for 10-20 days; three for 21 days or longer), specialty dining (two for 10-20 days; three for 21 days or longer), a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Cruise-only fares for a 14-day South America Passage begin at $1,699 per person double occupancy. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional. 

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line
Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL andNYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea each evening and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

