Holland America Line's 2026 Alaska Cruise Season Offers Front-Row Seat to the Wild Wonders of the Great Land

Guests can experience Alaska's majestic glaciers, wildlife sightings and destination-focused cuisine on a variety of cruises, including new 14-day roundtrip Seattle voyage

SEATTLE, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is opening bookings for its 2026 Alaska cruise season. With six ships in the region, the cruise line is filling each voyage with experiences designed around vacationers' top reasons to visit Alaska: an abundance of glacier viewings, a variety of wildlife sightings, captivating cultural programming and destination-centric dining.

(PRNewsfoto/Holland America Line)

From April through September 2026, Holland America Line will give guests the option to sail roundtrip from Seattle, Washington; roundtrip from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; or between Vancouver and Whittier (Anchorage), Alaska. Itineraries range from seven to 28 days and include the popular monthlong "Alaska Arctic Circle Solstice" sailing and a new 14-day option roundtrip from Seattle.

"We continue to build an Alaska program that is unlike any other in the industry, that is deeply immersive, putting a spotlight on all the splendor that brings cruisers to Alaska," said Dan Rough, vice president of revenue management for Holland America Line. "Whether it's talking to a park ranger while observing a glacier calve in Glacier Bay, joining a whale-watching tour or enjoying the freshest local fish that was just brought on board, we want our guests to return home from vacation feeling inspired."

Alaska 2026 Season Highlights

Six ships will explore Alaska : Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Westerdam and Zaandam.

: Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Westerdam and Zaandam. For the first time in more than five years, Westerdam will cruise to Alaska from Vancouver and Noordam will sail roundtrip from Seattle . This deployment provides guests with different ship options to repeat their favorite itineraries.

from and Noordam will sail roundtrip from . This deployment provides guests with different ship options to repeat their favorite itineraries. New in 2026, the 14-day "Great Alaska Explorer" cruise will be offered roundtrip from Seattle , in addition to Vancouver . Noordam's Aug. 23 departure from Seattle and Westerdam's Sept. 13 cruise roundtrip from Vancouver visit Alaska's Anchorage , Juneau , Ketchikan , Kodiak , Sitka and Valdez , along with Prince Rupert, British Columbia , Canada, and Glacier Bay scenic cruising. Nieuw Amsterdam's May 3 cruise roundtrip from Vancouver calls at Anchorage , Juneau , Ketchikan , Kodiak , Prince Rupert , Sitka , Wrangell and Valdez , with Glacier Bay scenic cruising.

, in addition to . The popular 28-day "Alaska Arctic Circle Solstice" cruise returns for a third year. Departing June 7 in time for the Summer Solstice, the voyage aboard Noordam sails roundtrip from Seattle to the Bering Sea and into the Arctic Circle. The ship visits 11 Alaska ports plus Prince Rupert and Vancouver . Guests will enjoy an overnight at Anchorage and late-night departures from Juneau and Valdez .

in time for the Summer Solstice, the voyage aboard Noordam sails roundtrip from to the Bering Sea and into the Arctic Circle. The ship visits 11 Alaska ports plus and . Guests will enjoy an overnight at and late-night departures from and . Seven-day "Alaska Inside Passage" cruises sail roundtrip from Vancouver on Koningsdam, Zaandam and Nieuw Amsterdam. Ports include Ketchikan , Juneau and Skagway .

on Koningsdam, Zaandam and Nieuw Amsterdam. Ports include , and . Seven-day "Alaskan Explorer" cruises sail roundtrip from Seattle aboard Eurodam and Noordam, and include calls at Victoria, British Columbia , Canada (evening visit); and Ketchikan , Juneau and Sitka . Eurodam also includes Alaska's Icy Strait Point and Glacier Bay; Noordam explores Dawes Glacier.

aboard Eurodam and Noordam, and include calls at , Canada (evening visit); and , and . Eurodam also includes Icy Strait Point and Glacier Bay; Noordam explores Dawes Glacier. Seven-day "Northbound Glacier Discovery" and "Southbound Glacier Discovery" itineraries cruise between Whittier ( Anchorage ) and Vancouver aboard Nieuw Amsterdam and Westerdam. Ports include Ketchikan , Juneau and Skagway .

( ) and aboard Nieuw Amsterdam and Westerdam. Ports include , and . Guests looking to combine Alaska with more of the wildlife and the rugged nature of British Columbia can embark on the "Great Bear Rainforest" cruise aboard Noordam, departing April 19, 2026 . Roundtrip from Seattle , highlights include an overnight at Prince Rupert and scenic cruising in the Grenville Channel, Bella Bella and Johnstone Strait , with a transit of the Seymour Narrows.

Holland America Line's signature Cruisetours that combine a cruise with an overland tour to Denali National Park and journey up to the Yukon will be available for booking in the near future; 2025 Cruisetours are available for booking now.

Glaciers Guaranteed on Every Alaska Cruise

Holland America Line continues to offer more opportunities for glacier viewing than any other cruise line. Every Alaska cruise includes a scenic visit to Alaska's iconic glaciers where the ships sail up to the face of the ice formations and rotate for a 360-degree view. Holland America Line is confident that guests will have an unforgettable glacier experience and offers a "Glacier Guarantee" program that pledges glacier viewing on every Alaska cruise and the majority of Cruisetours.

Glaciers visited along the journey may include Glacier Bay National Park, College Fjord, Dawes Glacier, Hubbard Glacier and Twin Sawyer Glaciers of Tracy Arm. During Glacier Bay scenic cruising, Holland America Line continues to bring on a Glacier Bay National Park Ranger for the day to engage with guests.

In addition to scenic viewing from the ship, guests can get up close to the ice on shore excursions featuring glaciers, including the 26 Glaciers Cruise from Whittier, Glacier Discovery Helicopter Tour in Skagway and the Mendenhall Glacier Float Trip in Juneau.

More Ways to See Alaska's Wildlife in the Wild

Holland America Line provides more access to Alaska wildlife than any other cruise line. Guests can choose from more than 175 animal sanctuaries, sightseeing and land excursions to get up close to the region's most beloved creatures, including options through our exclusive partnership with the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center.

Alaska ships carry a wildlife expert on board to help guests witness the majestic animals found in the region, and a Wildlife Spotting Guide points out the native animals found along the cruise route and includes a map with the best places to see each species.

Serving Fresh Fish in Alaska

Holland America Line continues to build on its groundbreaking Global Fresh Fish Program that brings locally sourced fresh fish from port to plate in less than 48 hours. In addition to the seafood and other local delicacies served on the menus, ships in Alaska serve exclusive dishes created by the brand's Fresh Fish Ambassador Chef Morimoto.

Holland America Line is the only cruise line with Alaska seafood certified sustainable by the Responsible Fisheries Management (RFM), so the seafood served on all Alaska ships is fresh and certified sustainable.

'We Love Alaska' Program Immerses Guests in Local Culture

Holland America Line's "We Love Alaska" program deeply immerses guests in the local culture with authentic onboard programming, cruise activities and award-winning shore excursions. The exclusive experiences are delivered through experts leading workshops and lectures from those who know Alaska best, Alaska Up Close presentations exploring the stories of real Alaskans, tours highlighting the best of each destination, and fine dining events showcasing the culinary traditions of the region.

On Deck for a Cause Supports Alaska's Parks

Holland America Line donates proceeds from its "On Deck for a Cause" charitable event aboard ships in the region to Alaska Geographic, the nonprofit education partner of Alaska's parks, forests, refuges and conservation lands. Called "On Deck for a Cause: Alaska's Parks," guests on all Alaska cruises are invited to donate $25 to participate in a noncompetitive 5k fundraising walk aboard every sailing. Funds raised through "On Deck for a Cause: Alaska's Parks" go to support education, science and research in Alaska's parks.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150+ years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea, and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

SOURCE Holland America Line