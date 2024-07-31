Holland America Line's 2026 Europe Season Allows Guests to Choose Their Own Mediterranean Adventure or Explore More Ports in Northern Europe

Rotterdam headlines eight departure ports from which guests can visit more than 175 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and 35 countries

SEATTLE, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line opened its 2026 Europe season for booking with four ships taking guests on Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Canary Island and transatlantic cruises ranging from seven to 42 days. The carefully crafted itineraries grant travelers a wide array of options and new ports to choose from when booking their European holiday.

Exploring the Mediterranean aboard Oosterdam



Oosterdam will play host to those traversing the Mediterranean. Guests seeking a shorter vacation can choose between seven- to-14-day itineraries departing from five homeports: Lisbon, Portugal; Piraeus (Athens), Greece; Barcelona, Spain; and Civitavecchia (Rome) and Trieste (Venice), Italy. Travelers who covet a more immersive look at the region, however, can combine these itineraries for an even more in-depth exploration of the Med. A series of 28 Collectors' Voyages spanning from 14 to 27 days are available for booking; up to 21 days can be sailed with no repeat ports.

"There's so much to see throughout the Mediterranean region and by creating itineraries from multiple homeports we're giving our guests the opportunity to explore more ports and countries in an exciting way we haven't offered before. The range of options we've put together really allows travelers to choose their own, ideal Mediterranean adventure," said Paul Grigsby, Holland America Line's vice president of revenue planning and deployment. "Further, we made sure to listen to guest feedback when crafting these itineraries: We've included some of our most requested calls, including Sicily and Portofino — two of 11 ports of call in Italy. And for the first time in over 15 years, we're returning to St. Tropez, France."

Two Pinnacle-Class Ships Explore Northern Europe

Guests seeking to explore Northern Europe can climb aboard Nieuw Statendam and Rotterdam. The two Pinnacle-Class ships will return to homeport in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, the premier hub to explore Europe. And Nieuw Statendam will return to Dover, England, in 2026, offering alternate itineraries for those wishing to sail roundtrip from the U.K. on select sailings.

The 2026 offerings allow guests to book popular favorites, including an increased number of seven-day cruises to Norway's fjords as well as seven-day open-jaw sailings between Reykjavik, Iceland, and Rotterdam. Guests can also select from a series of "14-Day Baltic and Scandinavian Capitals" cruises, many of which feature overnights or late-night calls in Oslo, as well as ports in Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Denmark.

Additionally, this season in Northern Europe Holland America Line will introduce four new ports, including Aberdeen, Scotland; Kalundborg, Denmark; and Odda, Norway, aboard Rotterdam; and Portsmouth, England, aboard Nieuw Statendam.

"We're excited to see both Nieuw Statendam and Rotterdam returning to homeport in our historic home. Aboard the two ships, guests can experience over 80 ports across 20 countries, as far west as the Canary Islands in Spain, and as far east as Finland and the Baltic States," said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line's chief commercial officer. "And for guests seeking a longer visit to see sites like Dover Castle, the famous White Cliffs or London, they can choose to embark in Dover on a dozen of Nieuw Statendam's itineraries."

Further Highlights of Holland America Line's 2026 Europe Cruising Season

Six Celestial Cruises, including three eclipse cruises, two Northern Lights cruises, and one summer solstice Arctic Circle crossing.

11 Departure Cities: Rotterdam and Amsterdam, the Netherlands; Barcelona, Spain; Boston, Massachusetts; Civitavecchia (Rome) and Trieste (Venice), Italy; Dover, England; Lisbon, Portugal; Piraeus (Athens), Greece; Reykjavik, Iceland; and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

12 Overnight Ports: Alexandria, Egypt; Alta and Oslo, Norway; Barcelona, Spain; Civitavecchia (Rome), Naples and Trieste (Venice), Italy; Greenock (Glasgow), Scotland; Haifa, Israel; Istanbul, Turkey; South Queensferry (Edinburgh), Scotland; and Valletta, Malta.

19 Late-Evening Departure Cities (between 10 p.m. and midnight): Ålesund and Trondheim, Norway; Alexandria, Egypt; Belfast, Northern Ireland; Civitavecchia (Rome); Greenock (Glasgow); Dubrovnik, Croatia; Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada; Istanbul; Kiel (Hamburg) and Warnemünde (Berlin), Germany; Liverpool, England; Mykonos and Rhodes, Greece; Reykjavik; Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands; South Queensferry (Edinburgh); St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada; and Tallinn, Estonia.

Canary Islands:

Nieuw Statendam visits the Canary Islands on 13-day and 14-day "Canary Island Enchantment" itineraries, departing April 18 and Oct. 3 , respectively. Both sail roundtrip from Rotterdam and also include ports in Madeira, Portugal , and England . Both the spring and fall cruises offer roundtrip Dover options departing April 17 and Oct. 2 .

Transatlantic:

In March and April, Rotterdam and Nieuw Statendam cross the Atlantic Ocean from Fort Lauderdale to Rotterdam on 14-day cruises; Oosterdam crosses from Fort Lauderdale to Barcelona on a 14-day itinerary.

and Nieuw Statendam cross the Atlantic Ocean from to on 14-day cruises; Oosterdam crosses from to on a 14-day itinerary. In October and November, Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam and Oosterdam sail to Fort Lauderdale via Rotterdam , Amsterdam and Barcelona , respectively, on 14- and 15-day cruises.

Collectors' Voyages Combine Non-Repeating Itineraries

Many of the cruises can be extended into Collectors' Voyages, which offer the ultimate European exploration. By combining two seven-day itineraries, a seven- and a 14-day cruise or longer non-repeating voyages, these artfully crafted journeys up to 42 days combine back-to-back sailings, enabling guests to visit more ports and spend extra time discovering centuries of art, history and culture.

Have It All Early Booking Bonus

For a limited time, when guests book 2026 Europe cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid crew appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Guests can also take advantage of Holland America Line's Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus. Mariner Society loyalty members can enjoy up to $400 onboard credit per stateroom when these cruises open for sale. Guests must book these cruises by Oct. 29, 2024, to receive the Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus.

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150+ years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea, and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

