Holland Foundation for Sight Restoration Appoints Marjan Farid, M.D., and James Mazzo as Board Directors

Marjan Farid, M.D. brings world renown anterior segment clinical expertise and established the first Center of Excellence expansion site at the University of California, Irvine

James Mazzo brings over four decades of executive leadership experience building organizations that define industry standards in eyecare

CINCINNATI, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Holland Foundation for Sight Restoration, the only foundation in the world created to address a critical unmet medical need of corneal transplantation for patients with blinding Severe Ocular Surface Disease (OSD), today announced the appointment of Marjan Farid, M.D., and James Mazzo to the Board of Directors for the Holland Foundation for Sight Restoration effective immediately.

Marjan Farid, MD James Mazzo

The Holland Foundation for Sight Restoration is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to transforming the lives of individuals affected by Severe OSD. The Foundation has established four Centers of Excellence at Cincinnati Eye Institute/St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Edgewood, KY, University of California Irvine, Virginia Eye Consultants in Norfolk, and Mass Eye and Ear in Boston, each actively delivering advanced care to patients with Severe Ocular Surface Disease. The Centers of Excellence are led by corneal specialists trained in and utilizing The Cincinnati Protocol™ established by Dr. Holland.

"I am excited to announce the appointment of two exceptional leaders, Marjan Farid, M.D. and Jim Mazzo, to the Board of the Holland Foundation for Sight Restoration (HFSR). Dr. Farid, a distinguished corneal surgeon and lead ophthalmic surgeon at HFSR's Center of Excellence at UC Irvine, strengthens our board's medical expertise and will help advance our surgeon education initiatives in the diagnosis and treatment of blinding corneal disease. Jim Mazzo is one of the ophthalmic industry's most respected business leaders and brings invaluable strategic insight and relationships to our organization," stated Stephen Lane, M.D., Executive Chairman and President of the Foundation. "Their collective experience and leadership will meaningfully advance our mission, and we are pleased to welcome them to the HFSR Board."

About Marjan Farid, M.D.

Marjan Farid, M.D. is the Director of Cornea, Cataract, and Refractive Surgery at the UCI Health Gavin Herbert Eye Institute, University of California-Irvine. Her clinical practice is divided between patient care, teaching and research focusing on corneal surgery and leading advancements in the application of the femtosecond laser for corneal transplantation as well as surgical innovations in Severe OSD. Her clinical focus includes refractive cataract and corneal surgery, complex intraocular lens surgery, and all types of corneal and ocular surface transplantation. Dr. Farid is as a leading international key opinion leader (KOL) advancing anterior segment sight-restoring surgical procedures informed by her experience treating the most complex and challenging patients in cornea, cataract, and refractive surgery. Through board service and advisory work, she advances anterior segment innovation with strategics and early-stage companies. Dr. Farid established the Severe Ocular Surface Disease Program at UCI, the first Center of Excellence as an extension of the Holland Foundation for Sight Restoration, to deliver advanced care to patients and shape the future of this specialized field.

About James Mazzo

Jim Mazzo is one of the ophthalmic industry's best known and most respected business leaders with more than four decades of history of building and leading organizations that set industry standards. Jim currently serves as Executive Chair of Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, President of the Ophthalmology Foundation and Board Chair of the Gavin Herbert Eye Institute and holds several board positions. His global reputation for building and running world-class organizations is based on twenty-two years of leading Allergan's North America and European eye care organizations; Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Advanced Medical Optics (AMO); Executive Vice President (EVP) of Abbott's global ophthalmology business; Executive Chair and CEO of AcuFocus; and Global President of Ophthalmic Devices for Carl Zeiss Meditec. His accomplishments are underscored by numerous leadership awards recognizing excellence across healthcare, business, and education.

About the Holland Foundation for Sight Restoration

The Holland Foundation for Sight Restoration is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of individuals affected by Severe Ocular Surface Disease (OSD), including limbal stem cell deficiency (LSCD), a rare and devastating condition that can result in chronic pain, profound vision loss, and blindness. The Holland Foundation was co-founded by Robert J. Dempsey and Edward J. Holland, M.D., and is the only foundation of its kind in the world. The foundation was created to address a critical unmet need in corneal transplantation for patients with blinding Severe Ocular Surface Disease. Additionally, it supports standardizing the medical and surgical care for these patients and providing education to implement The Cincinnati Protocol™ as well as supporting the infrastructure needed to create Centers of Excellence worldwide.

About Light After Darkness Fundraising Campaign

Light After Darkness is a 5-year $5M fundraising campaign to support the Holland Foundation's mission to address the profound unmet need faced by patients with corneal blindness resulting from Severe OSD. The campaign aims to empower surgeons, advance care, and drive research innovation.

To donate or learn more about the Light After Darkness Campaign, a critical advancement in our mission to restore sight to more patients suffering from Severe OSD, please visit our website.

