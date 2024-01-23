Holland Hospital Announces Appointment of Seasoned Health Care Executive Patti VanDort to CEO

Experienced health care leader will build on leadership legacy and unique strengths of Holland Hospital to further advance health services to the lakeshore region

HOLLAND, Mich., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland Hospital today announces the appointment of Patti VanDort as its new CEO, effective Jan. 29. VanDort brings a wealth of experience in strategic planning, operational excellence, and a strong commitment to patient-centered care to the Holland community. This announcement marks the final phase of the organization's succession plan, which began in April 2022.

With a career spanning over 37 years with progressive leadership experience, VanDort most recently served as Holland Hospital President since April 2022. For over three decades, VanDort has demonstrated the ability to successfully lead organizational change and a complex growth strategy in the health care sector.

Joining the executive team in 2001 as Vice President for Nursing and Chief Nurse Officer, VanDort advanced in 2018 to Senior Vice President of Hospital Operations, and most recently served as Holland Hospital's President.

In addition to VanDort's appointment, Mark Pawlak was named President, also effective Jan. 29. Pawlak has held leadership positions in health care since 1991, joining Holland Hospital in 1998. Most recently Pawlak served on the administrative team as Executive Vice President following numerous leadership appointments, including Senior Vice President and Vice President of Ancillary Services.

"I am honored to steer the organization through this new era while ensuring we continue to deliver high-quality and compassionate care to our patients," VanDort said. "Together with our exceptional team of skilled providers and dedicated staff, both Mark and I look forward to continuing to grow and advance our efforts to improve the health of the communities we serve."

VanDort and Pawlak have led Holland Hospital's clinical programs over many years, achieving award-winning performance and consistent national recognition, including being the only hospital in West Michigan to receive the five-star CMS rating since 2016. Under their leadership Holland Hospital has performed among the top 10% of hospitals in value-based care, earning the Outstanding Patient Experience Award 15 years in a row, and being rated among the top hospitals in the nation for quality in areas such as surgical care, joint replacement and orthopedics.

"We are fortunate to have two individuals of Patti and Mark's caliber within the Holland Hospital team who are ready to lead the organization forward. Both are well poised to uphold our strategy and continue delivering on our commitment to the lakeshore community and beyond," said outgoing CEO Dale M. Sowders. "The Board of Directors and I have full confidence that their expertise and visionary leadership will be a major asset in guiding the hospital to continuous growth."

About Holland Hospital

Holland Hospital, located in Holland, MI, is a nationally recognized leader in quality and value with advanced technology and extraordinary patient satisfaction. The independent hospital offers a full range of inpatient and outpatient services, multiple convenient locations and ready access to primary care physicians and experienced specialists. The hospital is also among just 14% of hospitals in the nation to earn the top CMS 5-Star rating and one of the few to consistently achieve the top rating since it was introduced in 2008. Holland Hospital's workplace culture has made it one of the Best & Brightest Companies to Work For in West Michigan. For over a century, the hospital's mission has been to continually improve the health of the communities we serve in the spirit of hope, compassion, respect and dignity. For more information, visit hollandhospital.org.

