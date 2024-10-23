Holland Industrial & Prestige Auctions to Conduct Auction of Complete Honeywell Intelligrated Manufacturing Facility

LONDON, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland Industrial Group, in partnership with Prestige Auctions, will conduct a live webcast auction of a complete 280,000 SF manufacturing facility of a leading automation systems manufacturer, Honeywell Intelligrated.

2013 Pivatic PCC60 TT HD CNC Coil Fed Punching Center 2008 Cincinnati 175 MX x 12' Press Brake

The live webcast auction will be held on Tuesday, November 12th, 2024, at 11:00 AM ET, featuring a comprehensive range of late model production equipment, including precision CNC sheet metal fabrication and forming equipment, profile rolling, tube re-cut & finishing equipment, welding, material handling systems, a well-equipped machine shop, over 250 + sections of heavy-duty pallet racking, 50+ sections of cantilever racking, 17+ forklifts and more.

This sale presents a rare opportunity to acquire top-quality assets from one of the industry's leading manufacturers.

Featured Assets Include:

2013 Pivatic PCC60 TTHD CNC Punch Center with Uncoiler and Straightener

with Uncoiler and Straightener 2014 Trumpf TruPunch 3000 CNC Punch

2015 Trumpf 7036 Electric Press Brake

2008 Trumpf 3180 CNC Press Brake

2007 Cincinnati 175MX 14' CNC Press Brake and Cincinnati 60CBII CNC Press Brake

and 2016 Haven 873 HF Tube Cut-Off Line with Haven 960 Double End Deburring Machinery

with Haven 960 Double End Deburring Machinery Late Model Kone & Gorbel Freestanding Crane Systems

Miller & Lincoln Welders

2017 Combi-Lift C8000 Multi-Directional Forklift

(17) CAT & Hyster Forklifts, machine shop equipment, air compressors, shop support, and more

"At Holland Industrial Group, we are proud to offer our clients access to best-in-class fabricating and finishing equipment from one of the most respected names in the industry," said Alex Holland, Senior Vice President of Holland Industrial Group. "This sale will be the fourth auction event that Holland and Prestige have conducted on behalf of Honeywell Intelligrated, and once again provides an excellent opportunity for businesses to secure premium industrial assets at a discount, with the convenience of a webcast auction."

Adam Herman, Vice President of Prestige Equipment added, "this is an impressive offering of precision metal fabrication and forming equipment previously used in the production of industry-leading conveyor and sortation systems, as well as a wide variety of general plant and production support equipment available for sale".

Participants are encouraged to register early to access the full auction catalog and ensure a smooth bidding experience. On-site inspections will be available by appointment before the auction.

About Holland Industrial Group:

Holland Industrial Group specializes in the acquisition, sale, and auction of industrial machinery and manufacturing assets. Known for its expertise across multiple sectors, the company delivers tailored solutions for equipment disposition and surplus liquidation needs.

About Prestige Auctions:

Prestige Equipment is a worldwide leader in the procurement and sales of used metalworking machinery, fabricating equipment and complete manufacturing facilities. Prestige Auctions, our industrial liquidation division, offers custom solutions for manufacturing companies including online and webcast auctions, private treaty sales, customized asset management programs and more. Founded in 1990, Prestige Equipment is based in Melville, New York, and has a proven track record of providing customized procurement and liquidation solutions to its worldwide manufacturing customer base.

For more information or for inspection, please contact:

Shawn Gaffney

562-480-3041

[email protected]

SOURCE Holland Industrial Group