Holland Industrial Group and Prestige Equipment to Conduct 2-Day Auction After Complete Closure of Leading Vise-Grip Manufacturing Facility

De Witt, Neb., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland Industrial Group and Prestige Equipment are pleased to announce that they will offer an entire inventory of top-quality vise-grip manufacturing equipment after the closing of the 500,000 Sq. Ft. Malco Products plant in De Witt, Nebraska. Malco has been a leading manufacturer of hand tools since 1950 and this is the largest locking hand tool plier manufacturing facility of its kind in the United States. This 2-Day Online Only Live Webcast Auction includes some of the most sought-after manufacturing machinery available.

Seyi Sutherland HSD-550 550-Ton Straight Side Mechanical Press

Featured assets in this auction of over 1000 Lots include:

Seyi Sutherland 550 Ton Straight Side Mechanical Press

Stamtec 260 Ton Straight Side Mechanical Press

20+ Federal OBI Presses, Many Remanufactured with Wintriss Controls

(2) Late Model Brazing & Annealing Furnaces

Forging Presses & Hammers

Induction Heaters and Forging Systems for Billet Heating

Water Treatment System/Nitrogen Generator System

(9) Vertical & Horizontal Broaches by Detroit , BMS and Foot-Burte

, BMS and Foot-Burte Vibratory Finishing Systems

Complete Machine Shop with Haas CNC Machines, Okamoto Grinders and More!

Complete Air Compressor Room

Quality Assurance/Inspection including 2022 Zeiss Coordinate Measuring Machine

Incredible quantity of Plant Support, Rolling Stock, Toolroom Plus Much More...

Lots in this 2-Day Online Webcast Auction will begin closing on Tuesday May 23, 2023 at 10AM ET and again on Wednesday May 24, 2023 at 11AM ET. Onsite asset inspection in De Witt, Nebraska is available on Monday May 21, 2023 from 8 AM – 4 PM and otherwise by Appointment Only.

"This assortment of late model equipment from a leading hand tool manufacturer presents a great opportunity for our customers in the hand tool industry and in other manufacturing industries to purchase late model equipment at a fraction of retail cost," said Alex Holland, Senior Vice President of Holland Industrial Group.

Adam Herman, Vice President of Prestige Equipment added that "the machinery and equipment being offered including a large variety of OBI and straight side mechanical presses, robotic finishing, forging presses, induction heating, vertical and horizontal broaching, CNC machining, grinding, furnaces, machine tools, factory support and more!"

For more information and to view the entire catalog of assets, please visit us online at www.hollandindustrialgroup.com.

Holland Industrial Group brings decades of experience in valuing, buying, and liquidating heavy and light industrial surplus equipment. Holland has successfully completed hundreds of transactions across North America.

Prestige Equipment Corporation (www.prestigeequipment.com) is a worldwide leader in the procurement and sales of used metalworking machinery, fabricating equipment and complete manufacturing facilities. Prestige offers an extensive inventory and consignment selection of more than 1000 late-model machine tools at its 150,000-square foot warehouse located in Philadelphia, PA. Together with its related company Prestige Equipment Auctions, Prestige offers related services including online and on-site auctions, private treaty sales, customized asset management programs, plant turnaround, business sales, as well as financing though its related company Prestige Equipment Capital. Founded in 1990, Prestige Equipment is based in Melville, New York and has a proven track record of providing customized procurement and liquidation solutions to their worldwide manufacturing customer base.

Contact:

Shawn Gaffney

Holland Industrial Group

[email protected]

562.480.3041

