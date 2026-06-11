Holland Industrial Group Announces 3-Day Online Auction of Adornus Cabinetry's State-of-the-Art South Carolina Manufacturing Facility

LANCASTER, S.C., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland Industrial Group, in conjunction with MachineryMax, is pleased to announce a major 3-Day Timed Online Auction featuring the complete manufacturing assets of Adornus Cabinetry's nearly 350,000-square-foot production facility and North American headquarters in Lancaster, South Carolina. The auction presents a rare opportunity for woodworking manufacturers, cabinet producers, millwork companies, and equipment dealers worldwide to acquire late-model machinery from a premier luxury cabinetry operation.

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Bidding opened on June 4, with Day 1 lots beginning to close on June 29, followed by Day 2 on June 30 and Day 3 on July 1. The auction will be conducted entirely online, allowing bidders around the globe to participate.

The Lancaster facility spans approximately 349,000 square feet and was outfitted with advanced woodworking technology to support high-volume production of luxury cabinetry products.

Featured assets include an exceptional lineup of late-model CNC routers, machining centers, edge banders, panel processing systems, material handling equipment, and a wide range of plant support assets. Maintained in a modern, high-end manufacturing environment, the equipment offers buyers the opportunity to acquire premium woodworking machinery at auction value.

"This is a rare chance to purchase equipment from a world-class cabinetry operation at scale," said Alex Holland, President of Holland Industrial Group. "Facilities of this size and quality don't come to market often. Whether buyers are expanding production or upgrading capabilities, this auction delivers immediate access to top-tier assets without the long lead times of new equipment."

The auction is expected to attract strong interest from cabinet manufacturers, architectural millwork companies, furniture producers, woodworking shops, and equipment resellers throughout North America and internationally.

Complete auction details, equipment catalogs, bidding information, and registration instructions are available online.

Day-1 - Closing June 29: https://machinerymax.com/Event/Details/80597997/Adornus-Cabinetry-Complete-Plant-Closure-Day-1-Lancaster-SC

Day-2 - Closing June 30: https://machinerymax.com/Event/Details/80599111/Adornus-Complete-Shop-Closure-Day-2-Lancaster-SC

Day-3 - Closing July 1: https://machinerymax.com/Event/Details/80599733/Adornus-Complete-Shop-Closure-Day-3-Lancaster-SC

For additional information, contact:

Shawn Gaffney

Holland Industrial Group

Phone: (562) 480-3041

Email: [email protected]

About Holland Industrial Group

Holland Industrial Group is a leading provider of industrial auctions, appraisals, and asset disposition services, connecting buyers worldwide with high-quality manufacturing equipment across multiple industries.

SOURCE Holland Industrial Group