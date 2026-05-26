Holland Industrial Group Announces New June 3 Auction Date for Former Fulcrum Sierra Biofuels Assets

MCCARRAN, Nev., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland Industrial Group has announced a new auction date of Wednesday, June 3, 2026, for the live webcast auction featuring the former assets of Fulcrum Sierra Biofuels, LLC, a major clean energy company in the renewable fuels sector. The sale is in conjunction with Federal Equipment Company and Heritage Global Partners.

2019 Cummins Model DQFAD-1936726, 1 Mega Watt Diesel Emergency Generator 2019 Earth Care Products Heavy Duty Industrial Dryer

The auction will present an extensive offering of late-model industrial equipment and infrastructure tied to a renewable fuels operation that received more than $200 million in investment between 2019 and 2021. Equipment is in McCarran, Nevada, and inspection opportunities are available by appointment.

The sale includes a wide range of processing and power generation assets, including electrical switchgear, generators, transformers, centrifuges, compressors, heat exchangers, tanks, pumps, dust collection systems, laboratory equipment, MCC rooms, and late-model boiler and multiple Rooms of Switchgear and MCCs. Featured assets include heavy-duty industrial dryers, cooling towers, emergency generators, air compressors, and stainless-steel filtration systems.

"This auction represents a rare opportunity for companies in the renewable energy, processing, manufacturing, and industrial sectors to acquire high-quality equipment from a sophisticated clean energy facility," said Alex Holland, President of Holland Industrial Group. "With the auction now set for June 3, buyers have additional time to evaluate the assets and prepare for what we expect to be a highly active global bidding event."

The webcast auction format allows qualified buyers from around the world to participate remotely in real time. Interested bidders are encouraged to register early and review the available equipment catalog prior to the event.

The former Fulcrum Sierra Biofuels facility was designed as an advanced renewable fuels operation with significant infrastructure investment and a broad range of industrial support systems. The auction provides businesses with access to well-maintained, late-model equipment suitable for multiple industrial applications.

Additional auction details, asset photos, and registration information can be found at

https://www.hollandindustrialgroup.com/auctions/former-assets-of-fulcrum-sierra-biofuels-llc-a-leading-clean-energy-company-in-the-renewable-fuels-sector.

Auction Contact:

Shawn Gaffney

562-480-3041

[email protected]

SOURCE Holland Industrial Group