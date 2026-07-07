Major Auction of Late-Model Construction Equipment in the Dominican Republic Targets Buyers Across Latin America

MIAMI, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland Industrial Group, a leading provider of industrial asset disposition and auction services, has announced a Live Webcast Auction of the Former Assets of SOCOCO, featuring a late-model fleet of earthmoving and construction equipment located in the Dominican Republic. The auction will take place on Thursday, August 20, at 11:00 a.m. AST (11:00 a.m. ET).

Late-Model, Ready to Deploy Fleet of Earthmoving & Construction Equipment 2016 Caterpillar 773G Water Tank Cap Tank 8000 Gallons with Single Hydraulic Pump and Four Pneumatic Spayers

The sale presents an exceptional opportunity for contractors, construction companies, mining operations, infrastructure developers, equipment rental firms, and dealers throughout Mexico, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean to acquire quality machinery at auction prices.

The auction features a substantial lineup of well-maintained equipment previously used in major construction and infrastructure projects. The Dominican Republic location offers favorable logistics and shipping options for buyers throughout the region, while the live webcast format allows participants to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

Demand for quality used construction equipment remains strong across Latin America as governments and private-sector developers continue investing in transportation, housing, energy, mining, and public works projects. This sale provides access to late-model equipment without the lead times and higher capital costs associated with purchasing new machinery.

"This auction presents an outstanding opportunity for buyers throughout Latin America to acquire late-model earthmoving and construction equipment from a respected operation," said Alex Holland, President of Holland Industrial Group. "We expect strong participation from contractors, equipment dealers, rental companies, and mining operators across Mexico, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. The Dominican Republic location offers an excellent gateway for international buyers seeking high-quality equipment ready to go back to work."

Interested buyers are encouraged to review the auction catalog, register early, and arrange inspections by appointment. Inspection opportunities will be available prior to the sale, with checkout scheduled for August 24 through September 3.

For equipment details, bidding registration, and auction terms, visit Holland Industrial Group's auction website or contact Shawn Gaffney at 562-480-3041 or [email protected].

About Holland Industrial Group

Holland Industrial Group is a full-service industrial asset disposition and auction firm specializing in the sale of machinery, equipment, inventory, and industrial real estate throughout North America and international markets. With more than 40 years of industry experience, the company delivers customized solutions that maximize value for sellers while connecting buyers with quality assets worldwide.

Contact:

Shawn Gaffney

562-480-3041

[email protected]

SOURCE Holland Industrial Group