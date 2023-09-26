Holland Industrial Group Joins Forces with Prestige Auctions for a Major Live Webcast Auction

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland Industrial Group, in collaboration with Prestige Auctions, is thrilled to announce a remarkable live webcast auction of the complete facility of Honeywell Intelligrated, a leading automation systems manufacturer. This extraordinary event, scheduled for Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 11 am (EDT), will be accessible to a global audience via the internet, providing an unprecedented opportunity to acquire cutting-edge industrial machinery and equipment.

With a rich history of providing top-tier industrial solutions, the automation systems manufacturer has a wealth of assets on offer. Highlights of the auction include state-of-the-art CNC Fiber Laser machines, precision CNC Press Brakes, a Robotic Weld Cell for efficient production, and a highly efficient Powder Coat Paint System. In addition, the auction will also feature an extensive inventory of 400+ sections of Heavy-Duty Pallet Racking, a well-equipped Machine Shop, and an array of other valuable items.

Auction Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, Time: 11:00 AM (EDT) Asset Location: West Chester, OH

To ensure that potential buyers have a comprehensive understanding of the assets available, an inspection day has been scheduled for Monday, October 16, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Alternatively, appointments can be arranged for those unable to attend during the designated hours.

This live webcast auction promises to be an exceptional opportunity for businesses and individuals seeking to enhance their industrial capabilities or acquire premium machinery at competitive prices. Bidders from around the world will have the chance to participate remotely and compete for these valuable assets.

Mark your calendars for this exciting event. Don't miss your chance to be part of an auction that could reshape your industrial capabilities. For more information about the auction, detailed listings of available equipment, and registration details, please visit www.HollandIndustrialGroup.com

Holland Industrial Group and Prestige Equipment are committed to providing exceptional service and delivering outstanding results for buyers and sellers alike. This auction presents a unique opportunity to acquire top-quality industrial machinery and equipment, and we look forward to welcoming participants from across the globe.

For further information, please contact:

Shawn Gaffney, Holland Industrial Group, [email protected] or call 562-480-3041.

About Holland Industrial Group: Holland Industrial Group is a trusted name in the industrial auction industry, renowned for its professionalism and dedication to connecting buyers and sellers of industrial equipment. With decades of experience, Holland Industrial Group has built a reputation for excellence in facilitating successful auctions.

About Prestige Auctions: Founded in 1990, Prestige Equipment is a worldwide leader in the procurement and sales of metalworking machinery, fabricating equipment and complete manufacturing facilities. A full-service stocking dealer, Prestige offers an extensive inventory and consignment selection of more than 1000 late-model machine tools. Related services include both online and on-site auctions and liquidations, asset management programs, appraisals, financing, plant turnaround and business sales.

SOURCE Holland Industrial Group