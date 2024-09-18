Holland Industrial Group Revitalizes Former Rubber Factory in Lake City, SC

News provided by

Holland Industrial Group

Sep 18, 2024, 08:51 ET

LAKE CITY, S.C., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland Industrial Group, a leader in industrial revitalization, has successfully completed the acquisition and renovation of a once-distressed rubber factory in Lake City, South Carolina. This project aligns with the company's mission to revitalize underutilized properties and stimulate local economies by supporting community growth.

Continue Reading
Holland Industrial Group
Holland Industrial Group
Holland Industrial Group
Holland Industrial Group

Located in the heart of Lake City, a town with a rich agricultural and industrial heritage, the factory was once central to the local economy. However, it had fallen into disrepair over the past decade, leaving a void in the community and threatening local jobs. Holland Industrial Group recognized the potential to rejuvenate this site and transform it into a source of new opportunity.

Bringing Jobs and Economic Growth

Following extensive renovations, Holland Industrial Group has secured a major tenant for the property: a prominent packaging company. This new tenant is set to create significant job opportunities for the community, bringing renewed hope for residents. The packaging firm's presence is expected to stimulate further economic activity in Lake City, attracting new businesses and increasing demand for local services.

"We are proud to be part of this community's revitalization," said Alex Holland, Senior Vice President of Holland Industrial Group. "This project isn't just about restoring a building. It's about contributing to the local economy, providing employment, and helping Lake City thrive as an industrial hub."

Operations at the new packaging company are scheduled to begin by late 2024. The company's arrival is expected to create a ripple effect, boosting foot traffic to local shops, restaurants, and service providers, contributing to the town's ongoing economic revival.

A Commitment to Revitalizing Communities

Holland Industrial Group is known for its expertise in transforming distressed industrial properties across the United States, with a focus on sustainable development and community investment. By restoring these facilities, the company fosters long-term positive change in the communities where they operate.

Holland added, "We're honored to be part of the town's bright future. Such a beautiful town with such amazing people deserves as much".

For more information, please contact
Holland Industrial Group
(305) 638-5838

SOURCE Holland Industrial Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Complete 700-Megawatt Power Plant Goes on Auction July 17 & 18 - Over 750+ Lots

Complete 700-Megawatt Power Plant Goes on Auction July 17 & 18 - Over 750+ Lots

A significant event in the local energy sector is set to take place as the A.B. Power Plant in Evansville, Indiana, is scheduled to be auctioned on...
Holland Industrial Group Joins Forces with Prestige Auctions for a Major Live Webcast Auction

Holland Industrial Group Joins Forces with Prestige Auctions for a Major Live Webcast Auction

Holland Industrial Group, in collaboration with Prestige Auctions, is thrilled to announce a remarkable live webcast auction of the complete facility ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics