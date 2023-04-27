Holland Industrial Group to Liquidate Surplus Assets from One of The Largest Textile Weaving Manufacturers

GUILFORD, Maine, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland Industrial Group announces that they will be auctioning a selection of quality assets that are no longer required by Duvaltex. Over the last hundred years Duvaltex has been weaving tradition and sustainability from their four established textile brands. This Online Only Live Webcast Auction includes some of the most sought-after textile weaving machinery in the textile industry. Holland Industrial Group is conducting this sale with over 30 years of experience successfully completing plant liquidations and equipment auctions.

2002 340cm Dornier Jacquard Mdl: AWSE Air Jet Loom 1996 Schlafhorst Autoconer, (24) Spindles

Featured assets in this auction include:

HDB Card, Model Galaxy 2000, 80" wide

(2) Gaudino Ring Spinning Frames, (252) spindles/frame, 90mm ring, 4" gauge

Schlafhorst Autoconer, (22) spindles

Hergeth Hollingsworth, Model KFR-4000 Mixing Bins

Dell-Orco Villani 40" Wide Picker

40" Wide Picker Gualchierani Approx. 20-Ton Hydraulic Baling Press, Model DGG-20

Sperotto Rimar Sponger Steamer, Model Stabila

Sperotto Rimar Continuous Decatising Machine, Model Multidecat

La Meccanica Inspection Table, Model LM83

Fast Tran Cool Dry Oven

(6) Thies & Morton Stock Dye Machines

(30+) Dornier Dobby Rapier & Jacquard Air Jet Looms

(4) Mat Continuous Fulling Mills

Nesi & Pugi Fabric Tacking Machines, Model AT-H-290

Karl Mayer Sample Warper, Model ROM, ROT-O-MATIC

Bond & Intra Inspection and Fabric Grading Frames

Ingersoll Rand 150 HP Centrifugal Air Compressors, Model Centac IR

150 HP Centrifugal Air Compressors, Model Centac IR Parts Room Includes: Gears, Motors, Electrical Panels, Blowers, Duct Conduit & More

Toolroom Includes: Bridgeport Mill, Central Machinery Lathe, Saws, Threaders, Grinders, Parts Washers & More

Caterpillar, Unicarrier & Mitsubishi Forklifts, 3000 - 5000 Lbs. Capacity

Plus Much More...

The Online Only Live Webcast Auction will begin on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 11AM EDT.

Asset inspection is available on Tuesday, May 16, and Wednesday, May 17 from 8AM – 4PM EDT.

Assets are located at these five locations:

9 Oak St, Guilford, ME 04443

04443 254 Water St, Guilford, ME 04443

04443 32 Mill St, Newport, ME 04953

04953 90e Rue, Saint-Georges, Quebec, Canada

250 Route de la Station, Saint-Victor, Quebec, Canada

Holland Industrial Group Senior Vice President Alex Holland put the value of this sale in perspective. "With the growth in demand for sustainable fabrics," he said, "this sale represents an excellent opportunity for our customers in the textile industry to enhance their ability to stay up to date. For those customers who are new to the industry," Holland added, "this is a great opportunity to jump into the exciting textile industry."

For more information and to view the entire catalog of assets, please visit us online at www.hollandindustrialgroup.com.

Holland Industrial Group brings decades of experience in valuing, buying, and liquidating heavy and light industrial surplus equipment. HIG has successfully completed hundreds of transactions across North America.

Contact:

Christopher Fernandez

[email protected]

(305) 781-8585

