Holland Partner Group Announces Board of Directors and Appoints Steve LeBlanc as Chief Investment Officer

Vertically integrated real estate investment company forms holding company and bolsters expertise with a group of seasoned corporate directors and new chief investment officer, guiding next phase of growth

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland Holdings, LLC, a vertically integrated real estate investment company, today announced the establishment of its Board of Directors. Holland Holdings now serves as the new holding company to Holland Partner Group, which actively develops, redevelops, constructs, acquires, and manages multifamily communities with institutional partners in the most sought-after investment markets in the Western United States.

Holland Partner Group includes the following business lines:

Development, with $10 billion in total development projects

in total development projects Construction which has facilitated the construction and development of nearly 80 projects representing close to 20,000 units, with an additional 20 projects and 6,500 units in the pipeline.

Acquisitions, with over $3 billion in total acquisition transaction experience.

in total acquisition transaction experience. Property Management, which manages nearly 60 communities in Washington , Oregon , Colorado , California , and Arizona , with 20 more in the construction pipeline.

The nine members of Holland Holdings' Board of Directors are Clyde Holland, Curtis Feeny, Trina Bigby-Sanders, Jamie Henderson, Jonathan G. Geanakos, Steve LeBlanc, Tony Premer, Diana Reid, and Judy Schneider. With their significant expertise and industry knowledge, they will provide oversight and governance to Holland Holdings, its subsidiaries, and its diverse investment portfolio into the next phase of growth.

"We are very pleased with the Board's deep experience in each key aspect of multifamily investment," said Clyde Holland. "This particular group of people bring the ideal mix of industry experience and expertise to Holland's vertically integrated platform."

Holland's newly appointed chief investment officer, Steve LeBlanc, will also serve on Holland Holdings' Board of Directors. LeBlanc is a seasoned leader with proven success as an investment manager and further strengthens the company's executive team. As CIO, he will play an integral role in championing strategies for risk-mitigated investment and maximizing cashflow, while overseeing the company's diverse portfolio of assets.

"Steve and I were part of a select few firms to recommend their investors move to safety in 2005, well before the global financial crisis. Welcoming him to the Holland team is an honor," said Clyde Holland. "Steve's experience is a valuable asset to our organization as we position our investors for success in this new investment cycle."

Holland Holdings' Board of Directors includes:

Clyde Holland (Founder and CEO)

Founder and CEO Clyde Holland is responsible for the company's strategic direction. Prior to establishing Holland, he served as the West Coast group managing partner of Trammell Crow Residential. Within the multifamily industry, Holland has taken a significant lead in policy research and the development of new multifamily product concepts focused on high-density, urban infill and mixed-use opportunities. He has been recognized by the industry for excellence in urban planning and design, and Holland's work has received numerous awards from the Urban Land Institute, the National Multifamily Housing Council and Multifamily Executive.

Curtis Feeny (Board Chair), senior advisor, Peterson Partners

Prior to his current role with Peterson Partners, Curtis Feeny was a general partner in four venture capital funds at Voyager Capital and Silicon Valley Data Capital. He had previously served as executive vice president of Stanford Management Company, helping oversee the university's endowment from 1992 to 2000, when assets under management grew from $1.5 billion to $9 billion, and as a partner at Trammell Crow Company, with $700 million of assets under management.

Trina Bigby-Sanders, investment officer (retired), LACERA

Trina Bigby-Sanders served as an investment officer for the Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association (LACERA) with overall responsibility for the global real estate investment activities of the $46 billion public pension fund. Bigby-Sanders joined LACERA in 1991. During her time with the organization, she developed and implemented an in-house performance measurement system for real estate; assisted in the design and development of the Monitoring Advisory and Property System (MAPS); worked on the Securities Lending program; served on LACERA's business continuity team; and was the asset manager for Gateway Plaza. She has more than 29 years in institutional real estate investing and has worked closely with the Financial Accounting Services Division, Legal and Human Resources throughout her years of service with LACERA.

Jamie Henderson, EVP, head of commercial real estate, Capital One

Jamie Henderson is executive vice president and head of Capital One's commercial real estate practice. With a wealth of experience in real estate and private equity investment management, Henderson develops the go-to-market strategy for Capital One's commercial real estate banking services and products and provides recommendations for future products and services. Before joining Capital One, he was a partner at Ares Management and chief executive officer of Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Jonathan G. Geanakos, Former Exec. Managing Director of JLL Capital Markets - Mr. Geanakos is an Independent Director of Holland Holdings, and also an Independent Director of Sculptor Diversified REIT, where he serves as a member of the Audit, Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees, and Chairs its Affiliated Transaction Committee. He also serves as a strategic advisor to FHR Capital, LLC a institutional investment manager specializing in the US logistics sector. Most recently, Mr. Geanakos was an Executive Managing Director and voting member of the JLL Capital Markets Executive Committee, and was previously President of the Americas for JLL Capital Markets. He has more than 35 years of real estate investment management and capital markets experience. During his career, he has led capital markets advisory assignments exceeding $15 billion on behalf of private and institutional investors across the US, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Steve LeBlanc, CIO, Holland Partner Group

From 2012 to 2019, Steve LeBlanc was a founding partner and senior advisor to CapRidge Partners, a fully integrated real estate and private equity operating company focused on value investments in commercial properties within U.S. growth markets. From 2008 to 2012, he was the senior managing director of private markets, overseeing the real assets, private equity, and principal investments portfolios of more than $45 billion in real estate and private equity at the Teacher Retirement System of Texas. He was also president and chief executive officer of NYSE-listed REIT Summit Properties; president and chief executive officer of Urban Growth Property Trust; and executive vice president for Archstone Communities Trust, where he was responsible for development, acquisition, and management of 11,000 apartment homes and the purchase of land for an additional 10,000 apartment homes.

Tony Premer, principal, Jetty RE Capital

Tony Premer recently launched Jetty RE Capital, a capital source for multifamily rental assets focused on mid-sized projects and emerging operators/managers seeking GP capital. After over 29 years with Pacific Life Insurance Company, Premer retired in early 2022 as their head of real estate investments, where he was responsible for debt and equity investments in commercial real estate of $3 to $4 billion annually.

Diana Reid, executive (retired), a division of PNC Financial Services Group

Ms. Reid is an Independent Director of Holland Holdings, and an Independent Director of Welltower, Inc. (NYSE: WELL) since 2020, where she serves as member of the Audit Committee, and Chair of its Nominating / Corporate Governance Committee. Ms. Reid has over 40 years' experience in real estate and banking, most recently as business executive of PNC Real Estate, the commercial real estate business of PNC Financial Services Group (2007-2019). She began her career at First Boston (now Credit Suisse), and for 20 years succeeded in bond trading, debt capital markets, and merger and acquisitions – all focused on real estate assets and companies – before founding Beekman Advisors to provide CEOs, owners and directors of privately held real estate finance companies with strategic advice and sell-side representation.

Judy Schneider, COO, Holland Family Office

During her more than 20 years with Holland, Judy Schneider played a pivotal role in building the foundation and leadership of the company as chief operations officer. She focused on supporting and growing teams, establishing regional office facilities and leading the expansion of HR/Talent Development and Technology, among other initiatives. Her efforts have also included overseeing external audits that have helped to strengthen the company's capabilities.

About Holland Partner Group

Founded in 2000, Holland is a fully integrated real estate investment company developing high-quality investment properties in the Western United States, with expertise in development, construction, acquisition, redevelopment and property management. Holland creates sustainable, socially connected and vibrant communities to work, live and enjoy life.

The company's seasoned 750-plus-member team creates innovative, quality, and value-driven residential and commercial projects, championing every phase of development and construction of its mixed-use properties, including residential, office, parking garages and retail assets. Headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., Holland has offices in Denver, Seattle, Southern California, Northern California, and San Diego.

For more information, visit www.hollandpartnergroup.com .

