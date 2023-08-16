Holland Partner Group Promotes Kelly Dranginis to Managing Director of Denver Region

VANCOUVER, Wash. and DENVER, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland Partner Group proudly announces the promotion of Kelly Dranginis as managing director for the Denver region, reporting to Tom Warren, Holland's president of development. This promotion underscores Holland's commitment to nurturing the growth of its internal team members and recognizing exceptional talent within the organization.

"Kelly's exemplary experience and leadership make her the ideal candidate to lead our Denver region," said Tom Warren, president of development for Holland Partner Group. "Her commitment to cultivating innovation and collaboration across our organization will play an integral role in our success as we continue to grow in this market."

Kelly Dranginis joined Holland in 2021 and has led the development of four projects totaling 1,000 units. Her contributions to advancing the development pipeline in Denver and her leadership in fostering a collaborative environment among our development, construction, and management teams have been instrumental in propelling our projects forward.

In her new role as Managing Director, Dranginis will spearhead Holland's Denver development team, championing the interests of our investors as we expand our network of capital partners in the region. Dranginis will be a key advocate for fostering collaboration across all business lines within the Denver region and beyond. Her responsibility also extends to promoting the exchange of best practices between regions, ensuring that the communities we build embody the highest standards of excellence within the industry.

Before joining Holland, Dranginis worked at UDR, Inc. and S.L. Green. She graduated from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Holland Partner Group:

Founded in 2000, Holland is a fully integrated real estate investment company developing high-quality investment properties in the Western United States, with expertise in development, construction, acquisition, redevelopment, and property management. Holland creates sustainable, socially connected, and vibrant communities to work, live and enjoy life.

The company's seasoned 750-plus-member team creates innovative, quality, and value-driven residential and commercial projects, championing every phase of development and construction of its mixed-use properties, including residential, office, parking garages and retail assets. Headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., Holland has offices in Denver, Seattle, Southern California, Northern California, and San Diego.

