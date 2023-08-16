Holland Partner Group Promotes Kelly Dranginis to Managing Director of Denver Region

News provided by

Holland Partner Group

16 Aug, 2023, 12:28 ET

VANCOUVER, Wash. and DENVER, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland Partner Group proudly announces the promotion of Kelly Dranginis as managing director for the Denver region, reporting to Tom Warren, Holland's president of development. This promotion underscores Holland's commitment to nurturing the growth of its internal team members and recognizing exceptional talent within the organization.

"Kelly's exemplary experience and leadership make her the ideal candidate to lead our Denver region," said Tom Warren, president of development for Holland Partner Group. "Her commitment to cultivating innovation and collaboration across our organization will play an integral role in our success as we continue to grow in this market."

Kelly Dranginis joined Holland in 2021 and has led the development of four projects totaling 1,000 units. Her contributions to advancing the development pipeline in Denver and her leadership in fostering a collaborative environment among our development, construction, and management teams have been instrumental in propelling our projects forward.

In her new role as Managing Director, Dranginis will spearhead Holland's Denver development team, championing the interests of our investors as we expand our network of capital partners in the region. Dranginis will be a key advocate for fostering collaboration across all business lines within the Denver region and beyond. Her responsibility also extends to promoting the exchange of best practices between regions, ensuring that the communities we build embody the highest standards of excellence within the industry.

Before joining Holland, Dranginis worked at UDR, Inc. and S.L. Green. She graduated from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Holland Partner Group:

Founded in 2000, Holland is a fully integrated real estate investment company developing high-quality investment properties in the Western United States, with expertise in development, construction, acquisition, redevelopment, and property management. Holland creates sustainable, socially connected, and vibrant communities to work, live and enjoy life.

The company's seasoned 750-plus-member team creates innovative, quality, and value-driven residential and commercial projects, championing every phase of development and construction of its mixed-use properties, including residential, office, parking garages and retail assets. Headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., Holland has offices in Denver, Seattle, Southern California, Northern California, and San Diego.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Dan Tremaine-McCarthy, Holland Partner Group
[email protected] | 360-949-3652

Heather Villanueva, Weinstein PR
[email protected] |503-753-9193

SOURCE Holland Partner Group

Also from this source

Holland Partner Group Announces Board of Directors and Appoints Steve LeBlanc as Chief Investment Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.