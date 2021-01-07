Holland Pump continues expansion with acquisition of Complete Dewatering Pumps & Wellpoints and expands its footprint in the pump rental market

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland Pump Company, a leading independent specialty pump rental and dewatering solutions provider, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Complete Dewatering Pumps & Wellpoints - CDPW, based in Edgewater, Florida. This marks the second acquisition since partnering with XPV Water Partners and adds to Holland Pump's extensive wellpoint pump fleet and dewatering services offering. The addition of CDPW also increases Holland Pump's engineering capabilities to service municipal and commercial projects across the Southeast and Gulf regions.

CDPW was established in 1923 and is a leading full-service dewatering and pump rental provider for a broad range of municipal and commercial applications. With 97 years of reliably serving customers across the Southeast, CDPW continues to provide innovative solutions and equipment to solve some of the most difficult site conditions and dewatering challenges. The addition of CDPW complements Holland Pump's capabilities and enhances its wellpoint service offering. The acquisition also adds a 39,000 square foot manufacturing facility to further expand Holland Pump's engineering capabilities while adding an additional service location in the Southeast market.

"This acquisition is aligned with our continued commitment to deliver best-in-class customer service experience through our pump fleet, field and engineering support, while increasing our wellpoint solutions and engineering capabilities which will enable us to continue delivering on our Finish Faster promise," said Win Blodgett, Holland Pump Company President.

"We are very pleased to welcome the knowledgeable and experienced team at CDPW to the Holland Pump family." said Sam Saintonge, Board Member and Partner at XPV Water Partners.

Amy and Jason Fletcher, Presidents of CDPW said, "We are excited to join the growing Holland Pump family, and we look forward to benefiting from the combined experience, capabilities and resources. This transaction will enable us to expand our service offering, while continuing to deliver best-in-class wellpoint installation, rental and services to help our customers maximize productivity and efficiency."

About Holland Pump Company

For over 40 years, Holland Pump has been a leader in the manufacture, sale, distribution, rental and service of specialty pumps and dewatering solutions. With a relentless focus on customer service and enabling its customers to complete their projects faster and with less hassle, Holland Pump has gained a reputation for its expertise in the southern United States. From their headquarters in West Palm Beach, Holland Pump operates 9 branch operations across Florida, Louisiana and South Carolina.

For more information, visit www.hollandpump.com.

About XPV Water Partners

XPV Water Partners is comprised of experienced water entrepreneurs, operators, and investment professionals dedicated to making a difference in the water industry. XPV invests in and actively supports water-focused companies to enable them to grow and deliver value for all stakeholders. XPV manages over $400 million USD in investment capital from institutional investors in North America, Europe, and Asia.

For more information, visit www.xpvwaterpartners.com.

