Holland Pump continues momentum acquiring Florida Dewatering, expanding its capabilities along the Florida Gulf Coast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland Pump Company, a leading independent specialty pump rental and dewatering solutions provider, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of C&R Distribution, Inc. (dba, Florida Dewatering) based in Tampa, Florida.

This acquisition will expand Holland Pump's fleet, capabilities, and customer base across Florida's Gulf Coast. It is Holland Pump's seventh acquisition since partnering with XPV Water Partners in 2019.

Bob Davis, owner of Florida Dewatering, said, "We are thrilled to work with Holland Pump. We are impressed with the company's leadership and excited for the growth potential this acquisition offers with the two companies coming together."

"This acquisition is consistent with our commitment to continued growth, while leveraging our superior customer service and broadening our product line in this strong market," said Tom Vossman, CEO of Holland Pump Company. "We are excited about the opportunity to assist new customers and offer them a wide selection of pumps, equipment, services and solutions. I want to thank Bob for his confidence in our team."

About C&R Distribution, Inc. (DBA: Florida Dewatering)

In Florida, where it was established in 2009, Florida Dewatering became known as a frontrunner in the drainage sector. Florida Dewatering is conveniently close to Florida, Georgia, and Alabama from its Tampa, Florida location. Florida Dewatering is known for its top-notch personnel, depth of industry knowledge, first-rate customer service, and creative approaches.

For more information, visit www.floridadewatering.com.

About Holland Pump Company

For over 40 years, Holland Pump has been a leader in the manufacture, sale, distribution, rental, and service of specialty pumps and dewatering solutions. With a relentless focus on customer service and enabling its customers to complete their projects faster, Holland Pump has gained a reputation for its expertise. From its headquarters in West Palm Beach, Holland Pump has grown to 15 branch operations across Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas. For more information, visit www.hollandpump.com.

About XPV Water Partners

XPV Water Partners is a team of experienced operators and investors who are committed to making a difference in water. The firm manages investment capital from some of the world's top institutional investors, and partners with emerging water-related companies to help them rapidly expand and achieve their strategic goals. XPV aims to generate strong, risk-adjusted returns for its investors by leveraging its trusted ecosystem, deep industry knowledge, and its water-centric company scaling platform. XPV is committed to building partnerships that contribute to growing people, sustainable businesses, prosperous communities, and a better planet for everyone. For more information, visit www.xpvwaterpartners.com.

SOURCE Holland Pump Company