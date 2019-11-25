Hollander Sleep Products Builds Strategic Momentum with Addition of Thomas Pinnau as New CEO

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollander Sleep Products ("Hollander"), the leading North American supplier of pillows and mattress pads, today named industry expert Thomas Pinnau as its new CEO. The hire is the latest in a recent series of strategic business moves by Hollander to ensure the company continues to meet customer demands in a superior, efficient and cost-effective manner.

Pinnau brings more than 25 years of proven experience within the consumer products, retail, services and B2B categories, having led efforts at several companies to build international brands, lead diverse multi-cultural organizations, and drive product and business model innovation alongside heading multi-channel, retail, franchise and licensing functions.

Pinnau will be responsible for providing active, hands-on leadership to enhance Hollander's value and improve both organic revenue growth and profitability. He will work to build strong relationships with Hollander's customers while also overseeing Hollander's international sourcing and domestic manufacturing operations.

"Thomas brings a fresh perspective, tremendous business acumen and demonstrated success with the consumers and markets we are well-positioned to serve," said Mayank Singh, Managing Director with Centre Lane Partners. "As Hollander continues to streamline its core business functions to best support our customers, Thomas will work hard to ensure we have the products, people and right capacity to deliver unmatched value to these markets. We now have the right leader to ensure we will fully capitalize on every opportunity and make the best decisions for our business."

Most recently, Pinnau served as CEO and investing partner for GLO Science, a leader in premium oral and beauty care products. Under his leadership, GLO Science grew steadily by effectively leveraging new products, business strategies and customer care. Previously, Thomas was the Executive Managing Director/EVP of the International Health and Beauty retail and consumer products business at Alliance Boots. At the Alliance Boots Company, Thomas led a business of $2.5 billion in sales spanning 25 countries, with over 450 company owned outlets and 3,000 partner pharmacies. Thomas began his career at Procter & Gamble, and then Mars where he gained experience in leading numerous consumer product brands.

"Hollander has worked proactively to position itself for reorganization and growth in sync with the customers it serves," Pinnau said. "I am very excited to join Hollander when there is so much opportunity on the horizon. The company's world-class products and established reputation represent a great platform for growth, and I am eager to help the company accelerate its progress with a team-based approach."

Pinnau holds a double master's degree in business administration and engineering from Hamburg University in Germany. He will begin leading the Company immediately and will be based out of Hollander's headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Hollander

Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Hollander designs, manufactures, and markets utility bedding products that it sells to a variety of prominent retailers, distributors, and hotels. It is the leading bed pillow and mattress pad supplier in North America under owned and licensed brands which include Beautyrest®, Calvin Klein®, Chaps®, Great Sleep®, I AM®, Live Comfortably®, Pacific Coast Feather, Ralph Lauren®, Restful Nights®, and Therapedic.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jeff Gaunt

Lambert & Co.

jgaunt@lambert.com

616-233-0500

SOURCE Hollander Sleep Products

