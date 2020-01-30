HollandParker Elevated to OneStream Software Diamond Partner

HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HollandParker, a global Corporate Performance Management (CPM) consulting firm, has been elevated to OneStream Diamond Partner status.

HollandParker is one of only three CPM consulting firms in North America to achieve this designation from OneStream Software, the leader in modern CPM software solutions for global organizations. Diamond Partner status is a new class introduced by OneStream to recognize the highest-performing CPM consulting firms that implement OneStream XF and OneStream MarketPlace solutions.

"This is the highest level of partnership," says HollandParker Managing Director Philip Parker. "It is truly an honor to receive this distinction and reflects the extraordinary work that we do at HollandParker implementing OneStream for organizations across the globe."

For Finance and IT executives in global organizations whose financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics, and financial data quality are limited by reliance on legacy software and spreadsheets, OneStream provides a unified, SmartCPMTM platform that allows them to modernize finance and reduce complexity in the cloud or on-premise.

OneStream Software simplifies and aligns consolidation, planning, reporting, and data quality processes across the enterprise, and allows customers to extend their investment through a marketplace of pre-built solutions.

HollandParker is the only CPM consulting firm based in North America that is 100 percent dedicated to implementing OneStream. This exclusive commitment means that HollandParker dedicates all time, resources, and talent to successful implementation for each customer.

HollandParker was also a Platinum sponsor of the 2019 SPLASH conference presented by OneStream that brought together organizational leaders from across the globe to celebrate success migrating from fragmented, legacy CPM applications to the OneStream XF platform as their CPM solution. HollandParker is proud to be a Platinum sponsor and hands-on workshop partner again this May at the 2020 SPLASH conference in Toronto.

ABOUT ONESTREAM SOFTWARE: OneStream Software provides a market-leading CPM solution that unifies and simplifies financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and financial data quality for sophisticated organizations. Deployed via the cloud or on-premise, OneStream's unified platform enables organizations to modernize Finance, replace multiple legacy applications and reduce the total cost of ownership of financial systems. OneStream unleashes Finance teams to spend less time on data integration and system maintenance - and more time focusing on driving business performance.

The OneStream XF MarketPlace features downloadable solutions that allow customers to easily extend the value of their CPM platform to quickly meet the changing needs of finance and operations. OneStream was named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 and Deloitte 2019 Technology Fast 500 lists of the fastest-growing companies in North America. Learn more at www.onestreamsoftware.com.

ABOUT HOLLANDPARKER: HollandParker is a leading software implementation partner for OneStream Software. As a Diamond partner, HollandParker leverages extensive CPM experience, proven methodologies, proprietary toolkits, and industry best-practices to consistently deliver software implementation on-time and on-budget to help customers maximize their investment in the OneStream XF platform. Follow HollandParker on LinkedIn and learn more at https://hollandparker.com.

