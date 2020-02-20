HollandParker Hires CPM Leader Arthur Forbus as Managing Director & COO

HOUSTON, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HollandParker, a global Corporate Performance Management (CPM) consulting firm, announces the hiring of performance management leader Arthur Forbus as Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer (COO).

HollandParker implements OneStream Software's SmartCPMTM platform for global organizations. Mr. Forbus will be responsible for scaling the firm's Diamond-level OneStream Implementation delivery, sales, and marketing. He will also focus on transformational services around OneStream implementation projects and maintaining 100% client satisfaction.

"Our consulting firm is growing at a rapid rate to align with the growth objectives of OneStream Software. Hiring a respected leader the caliber of Arthur signals that we are prepared to meet the challenge," says HollandParker Managing Director and CEO, Philip Parker. "Arthur's industry experience and deep understanding of business analytics and performance management solutions make him the perfect fit to spearhead our growth plans."

Mr. Forbus has more than 30 years of experience in the CPM market. Most recently, Mr. Forbus was a Managing Director of Alvarez & Marsal Corporate Performance Improvement. In this role, he led the regional CFO Services practice including driving significant strategy and process transformation alongside CPM solution implementations.

Previously, Mr. Forbus worked as a Big 4 auditor/CPA, accountant and analyst in corporate environments, consultant and manager for CPM software companies and business development and marketing director with consulting companies.

"Arthur is a veteran of our industry and brings a wealth of experiences as a customer, employee, technologist, and partner in the CPM space," says Craig Colby, President of OneStream Software. "OneStream and HollandParker, as well as our mutual customers and prospects, will benefit greatly from his leadership."

"My 30+ years of experience has prepared me for this new role," says Forbus. "Prior to joining the firm, I worked with the HollandParker team on several OneStream projects. I respected the firm's depth of knowledge and understanding of executing OneStream projects. I now look forward to elevating the firm's sales, marketing, and project delivery capabilities for global organizations."

ABOUT HOLLANDPARKER: As a Diamond OneStream Implementation partner, HollandParker leverages extensive CPM experience, proven methodologies, proprietary toolkits, and industry best-practices to consistently deliver software implementation on-time and on-budget for customers to maximize investment in the OneStream XF platform. Follow HollandParker on LinkedIn and learn more at https://hollandparker.com.

ABOUT ONESTREAM SOFTWARE: OneStream Software provides a market-leading CPM solution that unifies and simplifies financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics, and financial data quality for sophisticated organizations. Deployed via the cloud or on-premise, OneStream's unified platform enables organizations to modernize Finance, replace multiple legacy applications, and reduce TCO of financial systems. OneStream unleashes Finance teams to spend less time on data integration and system maintenance and more time driving business performance.

OneStream was named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 and Deloitte 2019 Technology Fast 500 lists of the fastest-growing companies in North America. Learn more at www.onestreamsoftware.com.

