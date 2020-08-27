HollandParker Ranks in Top 24% of 2020 Inc. 5000 List

HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HollandParker, a leading Corporate Performance Management (CPM) consulting firm and OneStream Software implementation partner, achieved a ranking of No. 1,180 in the annual Inc. Magazine 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, the most prestigious ranking of its kind.

The growth of HollandParker is captured by the following metrics on the Inc. 5000 list:

Three-year revenue growth of 384% .



. Top 24% of fastest-growing companies on the list.



of fastest-growing companies on the list. Ranked #45 among IT Management companies and #22 in Houston , where HollandParker is headquartered.

"Past and present Inc. 5000 honorees include many innovative and industry-leading organizations," said Philip Parker, CEO and founder of HollandParker. "I am humbled for HollandParker to be recognized by Inc and ranked alongside some of the most successful businesses in America. We are also proud to join our technology partner, OneStream Software, who has been a multi-year Inc. 5000 award recipient."

The list represents the most successful U.S. companies in the dynamic segment of independent small businesses. HollandParker adds its name to a list that has historically included Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and other companies that first gained global exposure on the Inc. 5000.

"Our astonishing growth and Inc. 5000 recognition is a testament to our team's commitment to client success," said Parker. "Over the last few years, we have made numerous strategic decisions and investments to meet our 100% client success mission. This includes canceling our Oracle partnership to be an exclusive OneStream Diamond partner, welcoming industry leader Arthur Forbus to our growing leadership team as COO, expanding our U.S. consulting team, and opening a practice in Mexico. This recognition validates those decisions and is the culmination of our commitment to increasing value for clients, building the right company culture, and leading the CPM industry through OneStream implementation."

ABOUT HOLLANDPARKER:

HollandParker partners with finance and accounting teams to streamline their organizations' Close & Consolidations, Planning & Budgeting, and Reporting & Analytics through the capabilities of the OneStream XF platform. As the only exclusive OneStream Diamond partner based in the U.S., we leverage extensive CPM experience, proven methodologies, proprietary toolkits, and industry best practices to consistently deliver on time and on budget for each client. Our team takes a holistic partnership approach of helping clients plan, build, run, and support their CPM journey. Follow HollandParker on LinkedIn and learn more at https://hollandparker.com.

ABOUT INC. MEDIA

Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. The prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. Global recognition on the 5000 list gives founders of top businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of peers and establish credibility that helps drive sales and talent recruitment. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 -- including company profiles and interactive database -- can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

