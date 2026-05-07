LINCOLN, Neb., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Hollern of Powell, Ohio, has joined Assurity as a Regional Vice President for its Mid-East Region of Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

In his new role, Greg will manage and develop business relationships with insurance brokers, health and voluntary benefit agencies, as well as producers in the worksite space.

Greg Hollern joins Assurity as Regional Vice President, worksite sales.

"Greg has been a decorated worksite sales leader for many years, most recently with Allstate Benefits," said Jack Douglas, Executive Vice President of Worksite Sales. Adding a team member with his experience, expertise, market knowledge and leadership experience makes us a better team. We are excited to add Greg to Assurity."

Greg brings more than 35 years of industry experience, working for numerous national voluntary benefit carriers in the Midwest. In his career, he consistently expanded and developed territories while increasing both production and market penetration.

"Leading, supporting and interacting with talented people has always been one of the most rewarding parts of my career. I'm excited to continue that with the Assurity team. I'm energized for what's next with Assurity, and to work with a mutual organization growing rapidly in the worksite space," Greg shared.

Greg also served in the United States Army, rising to the rank of Major while serving both on active duty and in the Reserves.

He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics from West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Assurity - Protecting What Matters Most

At Assurity, insurance has always been about people first. Since 1890, our financial strength and steady purpose have been a constant in a changing world. As a mutual organization and Certified B Corporation, we're built to serve, rooted in the simple idea that doing good is good business.

Our mission of helping people through difficult times guides everything we do. We stand beside people balancing it all – jobs, families, dreams, and responsibilities.

When the ground shifts, we're here for what matters most. Because life is full of milestones and moments worth protecting.

SOURCE Assurity