Zollinger joins Assurity as Regional Vice President, Worksite Sales

LINCOLN, Neb., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eugene Zollinger of Marion, Texas, joined Assurity June 1, as a Regional Vice President for the South Texas and Louisiana region.

In his new role, Zollinger will manage and develop business relationships with insurance brokers, health and voluntary benefit agencies as well as producers in the worksite space.

Zollinger named Regional Vice President for Assurity's South Texas/Louisiana region.

Zollinger brings a versatile career background to Assurity's Worksite Sales team, with broad experience in both worksite and individual voluntary insurance sales, as well as recruiting.

He has lived in Texas for more than 30 years, giving him deep connections to his region. He is also bilingual, speaking fluent Spanish.

Zollinger comes to Assurity from his role as Regional Director for Crump Life Insurance Services in Texas. There, he helped financial professionals deliver insurance and retirement solutions, while expanding brokerage business and sales networks nationwide.

Zollinger began his insurance career in 2017 as a franchise owner and agent in New Braunfels, Texas. He then became President and CEO of Hermann Sons Life Insurance in San Antonio.

In his next role with Globe Life-Liberty National Division (Texas), he served as Regional Sales Director, working with agency owners and brokers in both worksite and individual sales fields.

He came to know Assurity years ago through his work.

"Assurity is an amazing organization. From the people and culture to their products, any type of experience I've had was fantastic. Because I started in insurance opening up an independent agency from scratch, I'm passionate about the independent space. Assurity offers tremendous support and opportunities for independent brokers," he said.

Zollinger earned a Bachelor of Arts from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas.

Assurity - Protecting What Matters Most

At Assurity, insurance has always been about people first. Since 1890, our financial strength and steady purpose have been a constant in a changing world. As a mutual organization and Certified B Corporation, we're built to serve, rooted in the simple idea that doing good is good business.

Our mission of helping people through difficult times guides everything we do. We stand beside people balancing it all – jobs, families, dreams, and responsibilities.

When the ground shifts, we're here for what matters most. Because life is full of milestones and moments worth protecting.

SOURCE Assurity