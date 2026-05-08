Assurity Named Among Top 3 Best Places to Work in Lincoln for the Fourth Year

LINCOLN, Neb., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Assurity has been named a finalist in the Best Places to Work in Lincoln Awards for the fourth year in a row. This recognition places Assurity among the top three employers in the extra-large company category, as determined by Woods Aitken LLP, LincolnHR and the Lincoln Journal Star.

The Best Places to Work in Lincoln program recognizes local companies who, through a third-party administered employee survey, highly ranked their respective companies as being the best place to work. The survey covers various parts of employee life, including workplace environment, leadership direction, culture, and management practices.

"Being recognized again as one of Lincoln's Best Places to Work reflects the culture our associates build together every day. Their commitment to collaboration, purpose and service creates an environment where people feel supported and empowered to do meaningful work for our customers and the communities we live and work in," said Susan Keisler-Munro, Assurity Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Final placings will be announced at the awards celebration at Haymarket Park, beginning at 5:00pm on Thursday, June 4. A Saltdogs baseball game will follow the award ceremony.

For complete contest details, visit www.woodsaitken.com/bptw. To learn more about Assurity, go to www.assurity.com/.

Assurity - Protecting What Matters Most

At Assurity, insurance has always been about people first. Since 1890, our financial strength and steady purpose have been a constant in a changing world. As a mutual organization and Certified B Corporation, we're built to serve, rooted in the simple idea that doing good is good business.

Our mission of helping people through difficult times guides everything we do. We stand beside people balancing it all – jobs, families, dreams, and responsibilities.

When the ground shifts, we're here for what matters most. Because life is full of milestones and moments worth protecting.

SOURCE Assurity