Hollidaysburg Veterans' Home to Hold Open House

ANNVILLE, Pa., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The public is invited to an open house at the Hollidaysburg Veterans' Home (HVH) at 138 Veterans Blvd., Duncansville, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11. The HVH is one of six veterans homes operated by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA).

"The Hollidaysburg Veterans' Home provides memory, personal and skilled nursing care in a safe, secure and caring environment," said Deborah Nesbella, HVH commandant. "We encourage the public to stop by to take a tour, meet our staff, enjoy refreshments, participate in activities and experience the comradery of living with fellow veterans."

The HVH provides residents with essential equipment and furnishings, complete on-site medical and pharmacy services, physical and occupational therapy, and 24-hour nursing care. The home also offers year-round recreational activities such as crafts, games, musical entertainment, shopping, trips to local sporting events, as well as other stimulating activities.

"Attending the open house is the perfect way to see firsthand how residents spend their day, and how inviting the Hollidaysburg Veterans' Home is for veterans and their spouses looking for a warm and welcoming place to live," said Nesbella.

Nesbella said if you are a veteran or the spouse of a veteran and have health care needs, please contact the home to discuss long-term care options available to you because of your service.

The DMVA provides residency to more than 1,300 eligible veterans and their spouses throughout the commonwealth. The other five veterans homes are: the Delaware Valley Veterans' Home in Philadelphia; the Gino J. Merli Veterans' Center in Scranton; the Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home in Erie; the Southeastern Veterans' Center in Spring City; and the Southwestern Veterans' Center in Pittsburgh.

For more information about admissions at HVH, contact the admissions coordinator at 814-696-5352 or visit www.VeteransHomes.pa.gov.

