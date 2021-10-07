Hollie Delaney Joins Power Home Remodeling as Chief People Officer

In this new role, Delaney will be responsible for advancing the company's people-first culture, elevating the employee experience, and leading Power's people-centric departments including Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, and Special Events. She will also lead the company's three internal initiatives -- Power Cultural Diversity & Inclusion Initiative, Power Women's Initiative and Power Veterans Initiative. She will report to Co-CEO, Asher Raphael.

"Establishing the role of Chief People Officer was a natural progression in our commitment to making Power the best place to work in the country," said co-CEO Asher Raphael. "We knew immediately that Hollie was the perfect fit for this new position not only because of her previous experience building the gold standard of employment brands, but also because of her values and authentic drive to create an environment where people feel safe and thrive."

Prior to assuming the role of Chief People Officer, Delaney held the position of Chief People Strategist for retail innovator and e-commerce company, Zappos, where she led the charge of changing the traditional company structure to one based on trust and distributed authority all within the framework of the Zappos core values. She played a pivotal part in working to deliver happiness and provide the best place for employees to work. Prior to her 14-year tenure at Zappos, Delaney held various HR leadership positions in other organizations such as Wet'n Wild, Marshall Retail Group and Vegas.com. With over 20 years of experience, Delaney brings a unique approach to traditional HR -- one that prioritizes doing right by people, rather than just the interests of the company.

"When I encountered Power, I was reminded of Zappos in the early days and how I felt working there," said Chief People Officer, Hollie Delaney. "Their core values of putting people first, welcoming everyone to bring their true selves to work and creating an inclusive work environment very much align with what I believe in -- it was a natural draw for me. I'm thrilled to join such a talented and people-oriented team and contribute to this mission. Power's culture has uncapped potential, and I'm excited to build on the strong foundation they've built thus far."

About Power Home Remodeling

Power Home Remodeling is a dream realization company — believing its purpose is to create positive change in everything the company touches — from customers' homes to employees' lives to the communities they live and work in. Power realizes this purpose by being people-first. Its employees and customers come before profit and their well-being factors into every business decision. Established in 1992, Power is the nation's largest, full-service, exterior home remodeler with more than 2,700 employees, 500,000 customers and $700 million in annual revenue. Headquartered in the Philadelphia region, Power's primary product line includes windows, siding, roofing, doors, solar roofing panels, and attic insulation, providing energy-saving solutions to residents across its operating territories, including: Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Wisconsin.

