Hollins Communications Research Institute Turns 45

ROANOKE, Va., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollins Communications Research Institute (HCRI – www.stuttering.org), headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia, reaches another milestone as the center for stuttering research and treatment innovation turns 45 years old. True to form, rather than pause to celebrate the moment, HCRI President Ronald L. Webster, Ph.D. and his team are immersed in their latest research projects and therapy programs.

This intense focus has been a constant thread in HCRI's history. What started as a small stuttering research and therapy operation in 1972 evolved into a global center that has treated thousands who stutter with one of the most sophisticated and successful treatment programs available.

Grounded in science, HCRI's 12-day stuttering therapy program involves systematic instruction by specially trained clinicians who guide participants through each step of therapy. Clients utilize HCRI's advanced technology and a proprietary mobile app during treatment to make fluency learning easier and more precise. Therapy occurs in HCRI's clinical setting, as well as in real-world environments. When clients return home, they are provided with a comprehensive package of post-therapy support to help them maintain fluency skills.

A commitment to continually raising the bar on therapy excellence has driven the work of the nonprofit institute through the years.

"HCRI stuttering therapy is under constant study. We make refinements to the therapy as new developments are discovered that make our treatment program even more objective, precise and comprehensive for our clients," Webster said.

Research demonstrates that 93 percent of HCRI stuttering therapy participants achieve fluency by the end of their 12-day treatment program. Follow-up studies reveal that 70 to 75 percent maintain fluent speech when evaluated one and two years post therapy. These fluency results are among the highest documented outcomes of any stuttering therapy.

The institute has treated more than 6,500 individuals who stutter, aged 10 to 75, from 50 countries. These participants come from all walks of life. Their stuttering has ranged from mild to severe.

"Every day we have the privilege of seeing the remarkable change when individuals achieve control over their stuttering. The ability to speak fluently and spontaneously transforms lives," Webster noted.

As the institute turns 45, Webster and his team continue their focus on the future and possibilities for more breakthroughs that advance therapy. For example, HCRI is partnering with the National Institutes of Health to research the impact of mutant genes on stutterers. Findings may lead to more individualized forms of therapy, based on genetic composition.

HCRI's list of innovations continues to grow. The Institute has been the first to:

Invent the concept of behavioral stuttering therapy that works across the spectrum of stuttering types and severities

Research and define specific speech-muscle behaviors called "targets," which replace distorted muscle movements that produce stuttering

Use electronics and computers in therapy to make learning fluency skills easier and more precise

Invent the Voice Monitor, a real-time speech measurement and feedback system

Incorporate detailed quality-control procedures into the stuttering therapy process to optimize outcomes

Build a stuttering therapy system using an internet platform

Develop a mobile app that serves as a "clinician in your pocket," providing real-time speech feedback

HCRI has important new initiatives underway. The institute is testing remote-access therapy to expand services to more people via the web. Also, a unique children's stuttering therapy is in beta testing.

"Our team keeps pushing forward to learn more, do more and help more individuals who stutter," Webster said.

HCRI is located at 7851 Enon Drive, Roanoke, Va. 24019. For more information, visit www.stuttering.org or contact HCRI at 855-236-7032.

