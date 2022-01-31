Hollis Wins Prestigious Award

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noted international scholar on workplace bullying, Dr. Leah P. Hollis, has been awarded the prestigious Dr. Iva G. Jones Medallion Award at Morgan State University. Hollis's most recent book, Human Resource Perspectives on Workplace Bullying in Higher Education Understanding Vulnerable Employees' Experiences (2021), empirically analyzes the structural problems in higher education that enable disproportionate abuse of women and people of color. As one of the highest honors granted to Morgan faculty, this award recognizes excellence across the areas of teaching, research, service, leadership, and character. Notably, Hollis was also awarded the Social Justice in Teaching Award from the American Educational Research Association. She continues her research as a visiting scholar at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, and as a visiting researcher at the Center for Character and Social Responsibility at Boston University. In addition, she has just completed another book with Routledge, Black women, intersectionality and workplace bullying: Intersecting Distress, which is slated for release in late 2022. Hollis is the only scholar from the School of Education and Urban Studies at Morgan State University to win the Jones Medallion Award in its 35-year history.

Dr. Leah P. Hollis Workplace bullying expert

Hollis is the president and founder of Patricia Berkly LLC, a diversity training group in Wilmington DE. She is also a Martin Luther King Jr, Fellow for Social Justice from Boston University. Through speeches, workshops, and audits, she has helped over 250 colleges and universities address workplace bullying, diversity issues, and policy matters which affect equity and inclusion. Dr. Hollis may be reached at www.diversitytrainingconsultants.com.

