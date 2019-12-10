Hollister Biosciences Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Hollister Biosciences Inc. ("Hollister" or the "Company") (CSE: HOLL) is pleased to announce that it is now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is trading under the symbol HOB.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest trading centers for securities, and it is the largest stock exchange in Germany. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is used by over 250 trading institutions and ranks third globally in trade volume, following only the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ.

About Hollister Biosciences Inc.

Hollister Biosciences Inc. is a California based vertically integrated cannabis company with a vision to be the sought-after premium brand portfolio of innovative, high-quality California-grown cannabis & hemp products. Hollister uses a vertically integrated, high margin model, controlling the whole process from manufacture to sales to distribution or seed to shelf. Products from Hollister Cannabis Co. include HashBone, the brand's premier artisanal hash-infused pre-roll, along with solvent-free bubble hash, pre-packaged flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape products, and full-spectrum high CBD pet tinctures. Hollister Cannabis Co. additionally offers white-labeling manufacturing of cannabis products.

Our wholly owned California subsidiary Hollister Cannabis Co is the 1st state and locally licensed cannabis company in the city of Hollister, CA birthplace of the "American Biker".

