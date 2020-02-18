Hollister Biosciences Inc. Division Rebel Hemp Company to Launch Line of Premium Hemp Pre-Rolls

Hollister Biosciences Inc., the creator of California's #1 hash infused pre-roll HashBone, announces the launch of Rebel Hemp Company's smokable hemp products.

VANCOUVER, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Hollister Biosciences Inc. (CSE: HOLL, FRANKFURT: HOB (the "Company", "Hollister Cannabis Co." or "Hollister") – through its hemp division, Rebel Hemp Company, is proud to announce the launch of its premium hemp pre-rolls.

Hollister has entered a letter of intent ("LOI') for a proposed offtake agreement (the "Agreement") with Mountain Financial Solutions LLC ("Mountain Financial"). Under the terms of this Agreement, Hollister will purchase 1,000 pounds of hemp from Mountain Financial for use in various smokable hemp products - specifically, Rebel Hemp Company's premium hemp pre-rolls.

Rebel Hemp Company's pre-rolls will be sold as singles and in packs. All hemp pre-rolls for Rebel Hemp Company will be manufactured by Hollister, using the smokable hemp sourced from Mountain Financial's farm in Paso Robles, CA. The selected CBD-rich hemp strains will provide smokers with a consistent, flavorful and relaxing experience.

Ronald Hodge, of Mountain Financial Solutions, spoke about the Agreement: "We are happy to announce our agreement with Hollister Cannabis Co and look forward to a long lasting relationship. I have known Carl for over 20 years and he's one of the best in the business."

Carl Saling, Founder, CEO and Director of Hollister Biosciences Inc, shared: "We are very excited to be working with Mountain Financial Solutions LLC. Their unique high CBD hemp strains are just what we were looking for to launch our smokable hemp pre roll line."

About Mountain Financial Solutions LLC



Mountain Financial Solutions, LLC is located in the Paso Robles wine region of California. They currently grow multiple strains of smokable hemp on a 100 acre farm, surrounded by beautiful vineyards. Their flower is considered the highest quality hemp in California.

About Hollister Biosciences Inc.

Hollister Biosciences Inc. is a California based vertically integrated cannabis company with a vision to be the sought-after premium brand portfolio of innovative, high-quality California-grown cannabis and hemp products. Hollister uses a vertically integrated, high margin model, controlling the whole process from manufacture to sales to distribution or seed to shelf. Products from Hollister Cannabis Co. include HashBone, the brand's premier artisanal hash-infused pre-roll, along with solvent-free bubble hash, pre-packaged flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape products, and full-spectrum high CBD pet tinctures. Hollister Cannabis Co. additionally offers white-labeling manufacturing of cannabis products. Our wholly owned California subsidiary Hollister Cannabis Co is the 1st state and locally licensed cannabis company in the city of Hollister, CA birthplace of the "American Biker."

Website: www.hollistercannabisco.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com

SOURCE Hollister Biosciences Inc.