Hollister Biosciences Inc. Launches Direct to Consumer Cannabis Delivery Platform, Dreamy Delivery

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Hollister Biosciences Inc. (CSE: HOLL) (OTC: HSTRF) (FRANKFURT: HOB) (the "Company", "Hollister Cannabis Co." or "Hollister") a diversified cannabis branding company with products in over 280 dispensaries throughout California, and over 80 dispensaries throughout Arizona, is pleased to announce the launch of its direct to consumer cannabis delivery platform, Dreamy Delivery ("Dreamy" or the "Platform").

The company soft launched Dreamy Delivery to friends and family in the San Francisco Bay Area of Northern California ("Bay Area"), to ensure a seamless customer experience in early Q4 of 2020. The Company has expanded the Platform, with Dreamy now successfully delivering to legal cannabis consumers in the Bay Area. The Company hopes to launch Dreamy in Sacramento and the Central Coast of California by late Q4 of 2020 with the ultimate goal of delivering Cannabis statewide.

Carl Saling, CEO of Hollister, shared: "This is a major first step in our quest to be the dominant direct to consumer platform delivering cannabis to the entire state of California."

Website: www.dreamydelivery.com

About Hollister Biosciences Inc.

Hollister Biosciences Inc. is a multi-state cannabis company with a vision to be the sought-after premium brand portfolio of innovative, high-quality cannabis & hemp products. Hollister uses a high margin model, controlling the whole process from manufacture to sales to distribution or seed to shelf. Products from Hollister Biosciences Inc. include HashBone, the brand's premier artisanal hash-infused pre-roll, along with concentrates (shatter, budder, crumble), distillates, solvent-free bubble hash, pre-packaged flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape products, and full-spectrum high CBD pet tinctures. Hollister Cannabis Co. additionally offers white-labeling manufacturing of cannabis products. Our wholly owned California subsidiary Hollister Cannabis Co is the 1st state and locally licensed cannabis company in the city of Hollister, CA birthplace of the "American Biker".

Website: www.hollistercannabisco.com

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

