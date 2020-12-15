Hollister Biosciences Inc. Signs Exclusive Agreement with Easyriders to Design, Manufacture and Produce a National Cannabis Product Line

Landmark Deal Establishes Iconic Pairing of Cannabis and Motorcycle Cultures

VANCOUVER, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Hollister Biosciences Inc. (CSE: HOLL) (OTC: HSTRF) (FRANKFURT: HOB) (the "Company", "Hollister Cannabis Co." or "Hollister") has its roots in the birthplace of the American biker, and Easyriders has been the definitive voice of motorcycle culture for half a century. As part of Easyriders' 50th-anniversary celebration, the Company signed an exclusive agreement with Hollister Biosciences to introduce a national line of cannabis products that embody the biker spirit and ethos. It is anticipated that the new line will make its debut next month with pre-rolls and mini pre-rolls, followed by a cannabis tattoo balm that's applied directly to the skin after new ink, with a full line of products coming in 2021.

The Company feels the market potential for these products is significant, but so is the cultural significance considering the two companies involved.

Easyriders magazine debuted shortly after the groundbreaking 1969 film Easy Rider in which Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper portray bikers traveling across the American Southwest. Similarly, Hollister Biosciences is based in Hollister, California, home to an infamous 1947 biker rally that birthed the outlaw biker image and inspired the Marlon Brandon film The Wild One. Cannabis, which had developed its own outlaw culture a few decades before, became a staple among bikers in the late '60s onward. As epitomized in the pages of Easyriders, this vibrant biker culture grew beyond its outlaw origins to inspire an independent spirit that embraces exploration, Americana and the sense of freedom that only comes from riding.

This is a culture that accepts nothing less than total authenticity. That includes its choice in cannabis, and that is why Hollister Biosciences and Easyriders were destined to take this ride together. From their historic roots in biker culture to their embrace of its visual iconography, these companies will offer the first truly authentic cannabis products for one of the most iconic cultures in modern American history.

"My vision for Hollister has always been to pay homage to the amazing biker culture that has permeated the global landscape over the past few decades by combining it with amazing cannabis products," says Carl Saling, the Co-Founder, CEO and Director of Hollister Biosciences. "Easyriders is one of the most iconic and recognizable global biker brands. We are proud to be their exclusive cannabis partner, and we look forward to producing a truly authentic experience across the cannabis SKUs we develop and distribute across America."

Hollister Biosciences, whose products are currently found in nearly 300 dispensaries in California and more than 80 in Arizona, takes a seed-to-shelf approach that carefully scales up small-farm style production that meets the highest quality standards. As part of the new agreement, the company will introduce Easyriders pre-rolls and tattoo balms into the California market in early 2021 with a full line of products to follow. Like an eastbound ride on Route 66, Arizona comes next, and the rest of the American markets will follow.

Pepper Foster, President of Easyriders, stated, "My vision for Easyriders has been to pay homage to the 50 years of this iconic magazine and to Joe Teresi who launched Easyriders in the late 1960s. The first magazine hit the stands in June 1970, and 50 years later, we are proud to carry the torch, expanding upon that yen to be devoid of restraint by taking a broader look at what it means to be a biker in the 21st century while staying connected to our original roots. In continuing our commitment to authenticity, we are proud and excited to partner with another iconic brand, Hollister. We invite you to take the ride with us. Ride hard. Ride fast."

The terms of the deal are; 2-year exclusive agreement on all cannabis products in the US with an 80:20 net revenue split in favour of Hollister with options to renew for subsequent terms.

About Easyriders

In 1970, Easyriders established itself as a platform for motorcycle enthusiasts to immerse in the rugged, on-the-road lifestyle championed by the counterculture movement and greats like Steve McQueen, Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper. Issues of civil rights, the Vietnam War (and ensuing protests), political scandal and the emerging generation gap fueled our obsession with wind-swept freedom and ingrained Easyriders with its overarching sense of rebellion.

More than a magazine, Easyriders is a lifestyle.

In celebration of our 50th anniversary, we are shifting with the times and expanding the brand to encompass exclusive, major-label product collaborations; insider events and music festivals; and a quarterly coffee table–style book — that's four thick issues per year jam-packed with gorgeous photography and feature stories.

With a nod to our roots in independence, passion and freedom, and with newfound emphasis on international travel, design and entertainment, Easyriders has flown full throttle into a new era. Join us as we embark on this next journey.

About Hollister Biosciences Inc.

Hollister Biosciences Inc. is a multi-state cannabis company with a vision to be the sought-after premium brand portfolio of innovative, high-quality cannabis & hemp products. Hollister uses a high-margin model that controls the whole process from manufacture to sales to distribution for what's best described as seed-to-shelf cannabis. Products from Hollister Biosciences Inc. include HashBone, the brand's premier artisanal hash-infused pre-roll, along with concentrates (shatter, budder, crumble), distillates, solvent-free bubble hash, pre-packaged flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape products and full-spectrum high CBD pet tinctures. Hollister Cannabis Co. additionally offers white-labeling manufacturing of cannabis products. Our wholly owned California subsidiary Hollister Cannabis Co is the first state and locally licensed cannabis company in the city of Hollister, California, birthplace of the "American Biker."

