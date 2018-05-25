Hollister Incorporated Announces Grand Opening of New Distribution Center in Oud Gastel, Netherlands

Over 65 Hollister Incorporated associates will attend the celebration, including all local distribution center associates; George Maliekel, President and CEO; James Humphries, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer; Rob Keeley, Vice President and CFO; and Brendan Sugrue, Vice President of Global Operations. Speakers and honored guests include Jobke Vonk-Ve, Mayor of Oud-Gastel and Jetze Plat, Olympic Gold Medalist and 2017 Paralympic of the Year.

To accommodate rapid business growth, Hollister broke ground on the distribution center in Oud Gastel, near the town of Roosendaal, in March 2017. The new building initially opened for business in January 2018 and has three times the capacity of its former facility eight miles away in Etten-Leur. Shipments from manufacturing plants began in January and customer shipments from the new facility began in February. By April, the Oud Gastel facility was fully operational, with a seamless transition of business from the Etten-Leur location.

"Hollister is honored to be a part of the Oud Gastel business community. The new distribution center provides us with the capacity to continue serving our growing customer needs with our existing team from Etten-Leur. We are proud that every person from this team has consistently provided superior service to our customers in Europe, Asia and Africa," said George Maliekel, President and CEO. "We look forward to continued growth through impeccable customer service and deepening our community ties."

A private celebration honoring all Oud Gastel associates will take place on Saturday, May 26.

About Hollister Incorporated

Hollister Incorporated is an independent company that develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company develops, and manufactures products for ostomy care, continence care, and critical care, and also develops educational support materials for patients and healthcare professionals. Hollister Incorporated has been serving healthcare professionals and consumers for more than 95 years and is committed to making life more rewarding and dignified for people who use its products and services. Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Hollister has manufacturing and distribution centers on three continents and sells in more than 80 countries around the world. www.Hollister.com

