Hollister Incorporated Announces Grand Opening of New Manufacturing Facility in Kaunas, Lithuania

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollister Incorporated, an independent, employee-owned company that develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide, today, announced the official grand opening of its new manufacturing facility in Kaunas, Lithuania, located in the Kaunas FEZ region. The construction of the factory began in 2017.

"We are honored that Hollister Incorporated, which has been in business for nearly 100 years, has chosen to build its new plant in Kaunas, Lithuania. This is a very important achievement of the Lithuanian Government, city of Kaunas and region politicians, education and business communities and the public institution "Invest Lithuania," said Saulius Skvernelis, the Prime Minister of Lithuania. "Furthermore, it is a great opportunity for Lithuania. I have no doubt that the company has chosen our country responsibly – evaluated professionalism of specialists, favorable business environment, responsibility of people and a high working culture."

"Currently, there are 140 Hollister associates at our new plant in Kaunas. We anticipate employing 350 or more associates by the end of 2020, increasing to over 500 in 2022," said Shane Caher, General Manager of the Hollister Incorporated plant in Lithuania. "We are building a high-performing and extremely dedicated 'Team Kaunas' – and we are just getting started. Hollister is in Lithuania for the long-term and we are looking far into the future – to the next hundred years of our company."

Medical products for ostomy care and continence care will be manufactured for European and other markets at the new plant. Production of ostomy products began in June, 2019. Continence care products will be in production by the third quarter of 2020.

"Our company has been in business for almost one hundred years – an important milestone that we will celebrate in 2021 – and everything that we do is with a long-term perspective. The selection of Lithuania for our new manufacturing facility was the result of an extensive search process, and this new plant is a key strategic initiative for the continued growth of our company and for service to our customers around the world," said V. George Maliekel, Hollister Incorporated President and CEO.

"At Hollister Incorporated, we run our company based on four Principles that we consider Immutable: 'Dignity of the Person, Service, Integrity, and Stewardship,' and we have a deep and strong company culture based on these principles. For our newest manufacturing plant, we wanted to build in a country where we could do business consistent with our principles and our culture. The open and welcoming attitude that we received in Lithuania – from the government, the investment agency, the local mayors, the universities, and the business community –convinced us that we could do business in Lithuania consistent with our Principles and our Culture and that we could enter into successful, long-term relationships here," he said.

About Hollister Incorporated

Hollister Incorporated is an independent company that develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company develops, and manufactures products for ostomy care, continence care, and critical care, and also develops educational support materials for patients and healthcare professionals. Hollister Incorporated has been serving healthcare professionals and consumers for nearly 100 years and is committed to making life more rewarding and dignified for people who use its products and services. Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Hollister has manufacturing and distribution centers on three continents and sells in more than 90 countries around the world. www.Hollister.com

