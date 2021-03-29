Hollister Incorporated Awarded Contract for Ostomy Products From Vizient, Inc.

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollister Incorporated, a global medical device company and US market share leader in Ostomy care has been awarded a contract for ostomy products with Vizient, Inc.

The new agreement will allow Vizient members access at contracted pricing to the full portfolio of Hollister Incorporated ostomy products, including its ceramide infused products CeraPlus™ skin barriers and Adapt CeraRing™ barrier rings. Hollister Incorporated also offers a robust educational platform and ongoing patient support services.

"We are honored to be awarded contract for our ostomy products with Vizient," said Abinash Nayak, Hollister Incorporated Vice President, The Americas. "Aligning with Vizient and its commitment to serving hospitals will help us deliver on Our Mission to make life more rewarding and dignified for the people who use our products and services."

The agreement is effective beginning July 1, 2021. Vizient is the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the United States, serving more than half of the nation's hospitals, including 95% of academic medical centers and 20% of ambulatory care facilities.

About Hollister Incorporated

Hollister Incorporated is an independent, employee-owned company that develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company develops and manufactures products for ostomy care, continence care and critical care, and also develops educational support materials for patients and healthcare professionals. Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, it has manufacturing and distribution centers on three continents and sells in nearly 80 countries. Hollister is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Firm of John Dickinson Schneider Inc. (JDS Inc.), a 100-year-old company. Hollister is guided by the shared Mission of JDS Inc., to make life more rewarding and dignified for people who use its products and services. www.Hollister.com .

