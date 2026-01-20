Hollister Incorporated Awarded Multiple Contract Agreements with Premier, Inc.

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollister Incorporated has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Enterostomal Therapy with Premier's SURPASS® and AscenDrive™ programs, which are designed to drive the highest-level commitment and savings for members through aggregated purchasing of high-quality products and services.

The program brings together Premier's most committed members to coordinate purchasing decisions and maintain standardization across their facilities. By providing additional value to Premier contracted suppliers through volume and commitment, the program is expected to achieve best-in-market pricing.

In addition, Hollister was awarded the Enterostomal Therapy National Agreement.

Effective April 1, 2026, the three-year agreements allow Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Ostomy Products.

The new agreements will also allow Premier members to access Hollister Ostomy Products, including, its CeraPlus™ Product Portfolio*, the only advanced line of Ostomy Products in the U.S. infused with ceramide that protects skin from day one[1].

"We are honored that Hollister has been awarded Premier's National, AscenDrive, and SURPASS Enterostomal Therapy Agreements," said Erin Fedie, Hollister Incorporated General Manager of US Ostomy and Key Accounts. "Premier's decision to extend its partnership with Hollister across all three critical contracts underscores its confidence in our performance and the strong foundation we've built together. This continued alignment strengthens our long–standing relationship and streamlines access for Premier members to our comprehensive ostomy portfolio and services. We look forward to supporting Premier's standardization goals and enhancing the experiences of the people who rely on our products every day."

In addition to the product portfolio, Hollister Incorporated offers a transition service to support people who use Ostomy products throughout the continuum of care.

"Hollister Secure Start℠ services is a complimentary, brand-neutral patient transition program designed to support patients throughout their journey, for as long as they need. This program also provides clinicians resources to assist patients during their full continuum of care," said Tom Sear, Director, Americas Sales Operations & Analytics. "Our consumer service advisors serve as product experts that are dedicated to helping people who use ostomy products with the tools and resources they need throughout their journey to get back to living their life, their way."

About Hollister Incorporated

Hollister Incorporated is a global MedTech company with a 100+ year history deeply rooted in Our Mission of making life more rewarding and dignified for those who use our products and services. A pioneer in advancing Ostomy, Continence Care, and Critical Care products and solutions, we are proud of our global impact: over 5,000 Associates in 24 countries manufacturing products on three continents, serving customers in nearly 80 countries. And growing.

Hollister is an independent, employee-owned company and wholly owned subsidiary of The Firm of John Dickinson Schneider Inc. For more information about Hollister, please visit https://www.hollister.com/.



