Hollister Incorporated Awarded National, ASCEND Agreements in Ostomy Products with Premier

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollister Incorporated, an independent, employee-owned company that develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide, has been awarded a contract position on both the Premier National and Premier ASCEND agreements for ostomy products. Effective April 1, 2020, both agreements will allow Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for ostomy products.

"We are excited that Premier has decided to extend our long standing relationship by awarding Hollister a place on both the National agreement as well as on Premier's committed program, ASCEND. These contract positions will ensure that Premier members will continue to have access to Hollister products and services, which will allow us to continue our Mission of making life more rewarding and dignified for both patients and clinicians," said Abinash Nayak, Hollister Incorporated Vice President of the Americas. "This agreement will help us continue in our efforts to reduce healthcare costs, improve quality and produce better patient outcomes."

Ever since Hollister introduced its first ostomy pouch in 1964, the company has been known for innovation, quality, and reliability. Hollister Ostomy offers a wide range of innovative ostomy products focused on promoting skin health, all developed with a deep understanding of patient needs. The innovative CeraPlus™ skin barrier with Remois technology* features a formulation infused with ceramide that is designed to help protect the skin's natural moisture barrier, decrease transepidermal water loss, and maintain healthy peristomal skin.

In addition to the product portfolio, Hollister offers a best in class service to support patients with an ostomy throughout the continuum of care.

"Hollister Secure Start services provides a lifetime of personalized support to patients, to help them adjust to the physical and lifestyle changes that follow ostomy surgery. Our consumer service advisors serve as product experts that are dedicated to helping patients with the tools and resources they need throughout their journey to recovery. We want patients to live their life, their way," said Heather Czarnetzki, Hollister Incorporated Director of Secure Start services.

About Hollister Incorporated

Hollister Incorporated is an independent, employee-owned company that develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company develops and manufactures products for ostomy care, continence care and critical care, and also develops educational support materials for patients and healthcare professionals. Hollister Incorporated has been serving healthcare professionals and consumers for more than 95 years and is committed to making life more rewarding and dignified for people who use its products and services. Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Hollister has manufacturing and distribution centers on three continents and sells in nearly 80 countries around the world. www.Hollister.com .

*Remois is a technology of Alcare, Co., Ltd.

Media Contact:

Jennifer McGrath

Corporate Communications

Jennifer.McGrath@hollister.com

224-358-7033

SOURCE Hollister Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.Hollister.com

