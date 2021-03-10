Hollister Incorporated Launches Infyna Chic™ Intermittent Catheter in the US

"At Hollister, we understand how important discretion is for women who use intermittent catheters. We are thrilled to address this need by bringing our discreet, beautiful and easy to use Infyna Chic catheter to the US market," said Abinash Nayak, Vice President Americas for Hollister Incorporated. "We look forward to continuing to deliver innovative solutions that help make life more rewarding and dignified for people who use our products and services."

Designed with input from clinicians, the Infyna Chic catheter is ready to use and comes in a pink pearlescent case. Key features also include:

A unique flip cap that is easy to open and close with just one hand

A case that does not leak when reclosed after using

Just right stiffness that helps support easy, touch-free insertion

Catheter length that helps give confidence the bladder is fully drained

The Infyna Chic catheter has already successfully launched in several international markets, and was awarded a prestigious GOOD DESIGN® Award from The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design in cooperation with the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies.

To learn more or request a sample, please visit www.Hollister.com/InfynaChic or call 1.888.808.7456

About Hollister Incorporated Continence Care

The Infyna Chic catheter is the latest product innovation from Hollister Continence Care, and complements the existing portfolio of products. Hollister is a leader in innovation and offers a diverse portfolio of catheter products including VaPro intermittent catheters—for male, female, and pediatric catheter users —designed with a protective tip and sleeve. VaPro catheters deliver 100% no touch protection from bacteria.

About Hollister Incorporated

Hollister Incorporated is an independent, employee-owned company that develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company develops and manufactures products for ostomy care, continence care and critical care, and also develops educational support materials for patients and healthcare professionals. Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, it has manufacturing and distribution centers on three continents and sells in nearly 80 countries. Hollister is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Firm of John Dickinson Schneider Inc (JDS Inc), a nearly 100 year old company. Hollister is guided by the shared Mission of JDS Inc, to make life more rewarding and dignified for people who use its products and services. www.Hollister.com.

Hollister, Infyna Chic, Onli and VaPro are trademarks of Hollister Incorporated. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

