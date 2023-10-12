Hollow Microspheres Market size to increase by USD 1.89 billion from 2022 to 2027, 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, and MORE to be key players - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hollow microspheres market size is expected to grow by USD 1.89 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.96% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Rising spending on infrastructure development is notably driving the hollow microspheres market. However, factors such as volatility in raw material prices may impede market growth. The market is segmented by material (glass, ceramic, and others), end-user (medical technology, construction composites, biotechnology and medicine, cosmetics and personal care, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the hollow microspheres market including 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Celonova Biosciences Inc., Chase Corp., Cospheric LLC, Dennert Poraver GmbH, DiaSorin SpA, H.B. Fuller Co., Malayan Adhesives and Chemicals Sdn Bhd, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Mo-Sci Corp., Nanjing Jianzun Glass Microsphere Plant Co. Ltd., Polysciences Inc., PQ Group Holdings Inc., Sigmund Lindner GmbH, Spherotech Inc., Trelleborg AB, Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku Co. Ltd., and The Kish Co. Inc.. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hollow Microspheres Market 2023-2027

Hollow Microspheres Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

3M Co: The company offers hollow microsphere products such as 7000126073, 7010321411, and 7010340765.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Hollow Microspheres Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Material

The market share growth by the glass segment is significant during the forecast period. Hollow microspheres also referred to as micro balloons, are manufactured of soda lime borosilicate glass. Some of the main characteristics of hollow microspheres include lightweight, buoyancy, rigidity, waterproofness, non-toxicity, insulation, low heat conductivity, higher mechanical strength, and chemical stability, and are used as additives in cosmetics and adhesives.

Geography

North America accounts for 41% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. There is an increasing adoption of microspheres in construction composites in this region for the advantage of a lightweight core for structural surfaces. The increasing demand for hollow microspheres from the construction, cosmetics, and personal care industries is expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports:

The carbomer market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.04% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 211.03 million.

The industrial gases market for glass industry size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.62% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 808.18 million.

Hollow Microspheres Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.96% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, China, Australia, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companys, Market Positioning of companys, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Celonova Biosciences Inc., Chase Corp., Cospheric LLC, Dennert Poraver GmbH, DiaSorin SpA, H.B. Fuller Co., Malayan Adhesives and Chemicals Sdn Bhd, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Mo-Sci Corp., Nanjing Jianzun Glass Microsphere Plant Co. Ltd., Polysciences Inc., PQ Group Holdings Inc., Sigmund Lindner GmbH, Spherotech Inc., Trelleborg AB, Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku Co. Ltd., and The Kish Co. Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Material

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio