Hollow Microspheres Market to Record $ 1.93 bn Incremental Growth | Discover Company Insights by Technavio

Sep 23, 2021, 14:00 ET
The hollow microspheres market size is expected to increase by $ 1.93 bn during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 10.56% during the forecast period.
The hollow microspheres market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report identifies rising infrastructure spending as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
Technavio analyzes the market by end-user (construction composites, medical technology, biotechnology and medicine, cosmetics and personal care, and others), material (glass and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The hollow microspheres market covers the following areas:
Hollow Microspheres Market Sizing
Hollow Microspheres Market Forecast
Hollow Microspheres Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Co.
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Chase Corp.
- Cospheric LLC
- DiaSorin SpA
- Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
- Polysciences Inc.
- PQ Group Holdings Inc.
- Sigmund Lindner GmbH
- Trelleborg AB
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Construction composites - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Medical technology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Biotechnology and medicine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cosmetics and personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Material
- Glass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Material
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
